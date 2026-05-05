Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) Breakaway Dam Expands Strike - Copper Intercepts Up To 2% Cu

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, May 6, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Catalina Resources Limited (ASX:CTN ) announced results from its March 2026 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Breakaway Dam Copper Project, located approximately 17km east of Menzies in Western Australia, with drilling now nearing completion.Highlights- Breakaway Dam results expanded strike from ~700m to ~1.2km, demonstrating growth in the mineralised footprint- Copper-rich intercepts returned from drilling, including:-- 1.9m (ETW) @ 2.17% Cu (BDCRC26016)-- 2.9m (ETW) @ 0.57% Cu (BDCRC26014)-- 3.8m (ETW) @ 0.31% Cu (BDCRC26016)- Mineralisation intersected across multiple positions and depths, indicating a laterally extensive system- Strong geophysical responses across all holes, providing clear vectors for follow-up drilling- Priority targets identified for next phase drilling, including larger, coherent zonesThe program was designed to test modelled downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor plates derived from previous drilling, while systematically targeting a key stratigraphic horizon prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) copper mineralisation.Drilling intersected sulphide mineralisation associated with modelled EM conductors, with DHEM surveying returning strong responses across all holes and defining both on-hole and off-hole conductive plates.These results reinforce the Company's interpretation of Breakaway Dam as a copper-rich VMS system and provide a clear basis for refining the geological model and progressing targeted follow-up exploration.Executive Director, Ross Cotton, commented:"The emerging footprint at Breakaway Dam points to a broader system, with mineralisation and targets extending across a growing strike length. While continuity continues to be established, the results indicate we are working within a large and active system with clear potential to build scale.Achieving this level of understanding in a relatively short period since acquiring the project reflects Catalina's disciplined and systematic approach to exploration.Our focus is now shifting toward more targeted drilling of the strongest zones identified to date, as we continue to refine the model and advance the project."CONTEXT AND PROGRAM OBJECTIVESThis phase of drilling was undertaken as a targeted follow-up to test a ~700m strike extent of mineralisation and directly assess modelled downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor plates, interpreted to represent sulphide accumulations.Previous drilling at Breakaway Dam has consistently intersected sulphide mineralisation within a defined stratigraphic position in fine-grained metasediments overlying a porphyritic basalt sequence. This setting, together with the sulphide assemblage and associated geophysical responses, supports the interpretation of a copper-rich VMS system.Historic drilling across the central zone returned multiple copper intersections, including intervals approaching ~2% Cu and true widths of up to approximately 8-9 metres, with results including 6m @ 1.19% Cu (BDRC010) and 1.47m @ 1.97% Cu (BDCDD2502).The program aimed to refine understanding of system continuity and geometry, assess the potential for thicker sulphide accumulations within conductor cores, and support ongoing geological and geophysical modelling ahead of further drilling.SUMMARY OF RESULTS 2026The program returned copper intercepts of up to 1.9m (Estimated True Width - ETW) @ 2.17% Cu further confirming the VMS mineralisation of Breakaway Dam is copper-rich (figure 3*).DHEM data returned strong conductor responses in all holes and geophysical modelling of those holes shows multiple on hole and off hole conductors (figure 4*).The modelled conductors are in a position and orientation consistent with discontinuous lenses of sulphide-rich zones in the clastic rocks on or near the top of the underlying basalt unit (figure 5*). This relationship between modelled conductors, the basalt footwall position and percent-level copper intercepts is consistent with a structurally overprinted VMS system and emphasises the prospectivity of the Breakaway Dam copper project.The results of the March 2026 drill campaign will form the basis for further testing of the project using systematic testing with DHEM surveys along strike to the north and south, but also further drillholes testing the larger EM conductor plates which are interpreted to represent more coherent zones of the original VMS mineralisation less disaggregated by the structural overprint (figure 6*).STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONSThe March 2026 drilling program materially advances the Company's understanding of Breakaway Dam and supports progression toward a more targeted and scalable exploration phase.Mineralisation has been intersected at multiple positions along strike and at varying depths. While continuity has not yet been established, the distribution of intercepts and associated conductors indicates a fertile and laterally extensive system, with indications that higher-grade mineralisation may be localised within discrete zones.Mineralisation and associated conductors have now been identified over a strike extent of approximately 1.2km, with historic drilling indicating mineralisation extends up to 1.8km, reinforcing the interpretation of a system-scale VMS environment and providing a strong basis for continued expansion.Geological and geophysical data indicate a structurally controlled system. The identification of both smaller conductive responses and larger, more coherent conductor plates provides an important distinction for targeting. The larger plates are interpreted to represent potentially better-preserved sulphide accumulations (lenses) and will form the priority focus of follow-up drilling.Assay results remain pending for a number of drillholes, and these results are expected to further inform the geological model and assist in refining priority targets.These outcomes establish a clear forward strategy, with future work focused on:- Testing priority conductor plates- Expanding the system along strike- Refining the geological and structural model to improve targeting confidenceCollectively, the results support a transition to a more predictive and targeted phase of exploration, with a defined pipeline of drill-ready targets and an improved basis for assessing the broader scale and potential of the Breakaway Dam copper project.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Catalina Resources Ltd





Catalina Resources Ltd (ASX:CTN) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing gold and multi-commodity projects in tier-one jurisdictions. Backed by a technically experienced team with deep industry knowledge, Catalina is committed to creating value through focused exploration across highly prospective and underexplored regions in Western Australia.

The company's core assets are located in the Central Yilgarn and Laverton regions, two of the most historically productive and geologically endowed gold provinces in the country. Both projects have demonstrated the potential to host significant mineralisation, with early-stage drilling already delivering promising results.