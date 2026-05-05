Wild Gold Discovery Drill Holes With Gold Over 200 Meters Intercepts At Lafleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Swanson Gold Deposit Point Towards A District-Scale Gold Discovery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.

Near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals reported a large-scale gold discovery at its Swanson Gold Project within the Abitibi Gold Belt, some of the drill core assays have significantly expanded Swanson mineralization zones beyond the company's March mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) LaFleur's March MRE produced a 30% increase in indicated mineral resources ounces over its previous MRE, and the new results confirm broad, continuous zones of gold mineralization that extend well below its limits LaFleur owns nearby Beacon Gold Mill and is preparing to resume its operations later this quarter with on-site stockpile and mineralized material from Swanson, aiming to scale from 750 metric tons per day (“TPD”) to 1,250 TPD by 2027, and later toward 3,000 or 4,000 TPD, supported by financing and offtake terms from Trafigura Swanson and Beacon are located near Val d'Or, Quebec, an established base for mining labor and resources for exploration in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is celebrating news of a large-scale gold discovery and expanding gold system at the company's flagship project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of eastern Canada. A series of drill holes, targeting down-dip continuity over a 120-metre strike length at vertical depths of ~300-450 metres, successfully confirmed that the Swanson mineralized system remains robust and laterally continuous beyond the existing resource envelope, with results of 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres (SW-25-080), 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres (SW-25-081) and 2.29 g/t Au over 68.30 metres (SW-25-079).

In March, LaFleur announced a 30% increase in indicated mineral resources ounces from the mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) completed in 2024 at its Swanson Gold Deposit, establishing a new MRE of 2.96 Mt at 1.69 g/t Au for 160.3 koz of contained gold as well as an inferred mineral resource 1.08 Mt at...

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Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

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