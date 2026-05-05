Egypt Sets 2030 Tourism Goal: 300,000 Hotel Rooms Through Investment Reform

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is charting an ambitious course to expand its hospitality capacity to 300,000 hotel rooms by 2030, according to Mostafa Mounir, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA). The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to restructure tourism investment and unlock the country's vast potential as a global destination.

Speaking at The Investor Conference, Mounir underscored the government's prioritization of the tourism sector, with a particular focus on expanding hotel capacity and maximizing the value of Egypt's unique tourism assets. He noted that the Authority is working under clear directives to ensure sustainable growth and development.

The Authority's efforts are concentrated in key tourism regions, notably South Sinai and the Red Sea, the latter serving as Egypt's most significant tourism hub. Over the past 35 years, the Authority has added nearly 110,000 hotel rooms and more than 106,000 tourism housing units. Together, these account for approximately 250,000 units, nearly half of Egypt's total hospitality capacity.

Despite this progress, Mounir emphasized that current figures remain below Egypt's true potential, given its globally competitive offerings. He revealed that the Authority is recalibrating the tourism investment framework, with a particular focus on addressing inefficiencies in tourism housing.

A central pillar of the reform involves converting a portion of the 106,000 underutilized housing units into fully serviced, hotel-managed assets. This shift is expected to improve operational efficiency, boost investment returns, and integrate idle inventory into the formal tourism ecosystem. Linking these units to international hotel management systems and booking platforms would further enhance Egypt's competitiveness and service quality.

Mounir highlighted that existing infrastructure across tourism development zones is already equipped to support expansion without requiring substantial new land allocations. Many projects remain incomplete, offering significant opportunities to increase capacity within current masterplans.

The strategy reflects Egypt's broader vision to position itself among the world's leading tourist destinations, delivering stronger returns for investors and improved experiences for visitors alike.