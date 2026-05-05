Aksala Wealth Advisors Reaches $1 Billion AUM In Rapid Rise-Built Without Private Equity, One Client At A Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aksala Wealth Advisors has reached a meaningful milestone, surpassing $1 billion in assets under management for families across Sarasota, Manatee, Orlando, and the broader South Florida region. While the figure is significant, the firm sees it as something deeper: a reflection of trust earned within the communities it serves.

A billion is hard to grasp in scale, yet for Aksala, it represents people-not just numbers. Each dollar reflects years of conversations, planning sessions, and ongoing guidance for families, retirees, and business owners across Florida.

To put it in perspective:



A billion M&M's would fill over 2,000 dump trucks.

A billion pennies would weigh more than 3,000 tons-stacked, they'd reach nearly 1,000 miles high.

A billion gallons of water would fill about 1,500 Olympic-sized pools. A billion miles of beach walks would circle the Earth 40,000 times.

More than a milestone, it's a moment of gratitude. Aksala thanks the families and communities who have placed their trust in the firm and remains committed to serving clients-one conversation, one relationship at a time.

CONTACT: Contact: Evan Guido 041-500-5122