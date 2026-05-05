Rhubaia Launches Sustainable Fashion Line And AI-Powered Virtual Closet App, Redefining The Future Of Professional Style

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rhubaia, a new fashion-tech company founded by entrepreneur Lacey Cadieux-McLean and based in Calgary, officially launches its sustainable women's professional clothing line alongside an AI-powered virtual closet app, transforming the future of modern wardrobes.

Designed for professionals navigating hybrid work lifestyles, Rhubaia combines eco-conscious apparel made from sustainable materials with intelligent digital tools that help users organize, style, and share their wardrobes more intentionally.

“At its core, Rhubaia was built on a simple belief: professional clothing should support our wellbeing, not compromise it,” said Founder and CEO Lacey Cadieux-McLean.“We're creating both the clothing and the technology to help people feel confident, connected, and aligned with their values.”

Addressing a Growing Gap in Fashion

Rhubaia enters the market at a time when consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and health impacts of clothing production. Many conventional garments contain harmful chemicals, while wardrobes continue to contribute to global textile waste.

Rhubaia addresses both challenges through:

sustainable, sustainably sourced materials

Timeless, versatile professional designs

Technology that promotes more efficient wardrobe use

Introducing the Virtual Closet Experience

Unlike traditional wardrobe apps focused solely on organization, Rhubaia's AI-powered platform emphasizes connection and collaboration.

Key features include:

AI-generated outfit recommendations

Digital wardrobe planning

Collaborative closet sharing with friends, stylists, or assistants

Tools to reduce decision fatigue and increase outfit utilization

The app transforms wardrobes into dynamic, interactive spaces with life-like avatars and digital copies of clothes that look just like the user and helps people envision what their clothing will look like on images of themselves to help feel more confident before heading out the door.

Rhubaia's apparel will ship to 31 countries, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia.

The mobile app will be available globally through major app platforms, reaching approximately 175 countries on iOS and 190 countries on Android, with initial rollout in North America.

Cadieux-McLean, a Canadian entrepreneur with 16 years experience as a Project Manager within the technology sector, founded Rhubaia after struggling to find professional clothing that aligned with both sustainability and personal wellbeing.

Her background spans technology, entrepreneurship, and creative industries, including being a published author. Rhubaia represents the convergence of these disciplines into a single ecosystem.

Rhubaia plans to expand its offerings with:

Additional seasonal collections

Enhanced AI personalization

Virtual try-on technology

Expanded digital wardrobe capabilities

“Sustainability and innovation are not opposing forces,” Cadieux-McLean added.“Together, they define the future of fashion and how we experience it.”

Note: App availability will roll out across 175+ countries (iOS) and 190+ countries (Android) over the coming months, beginning with Canada and the United States. Physical clothing is currently available in Canada, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia.



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