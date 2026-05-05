Aeromexico Recognizes Progress Made In Negotiations With The U.S. Department Of Transportation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeromexico acknowledges the efforts and leadership of Mexico's authorities, led by the Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE), Secretaria de Infraestructura, Comunicaciones y Transportes (SICT), and the Agencia Federal de Aviacion Civil (AFAC), in advancing negotiations with the United States Department of Transportation (DOT).

As Mexico's global carrier, we value the efforts to maintain a constructive dialogue that enables continued progress in strengthening the bilateral relationship, for the benefit of the development of the national aviation industry.

We reiterate our commitment to continue working closely with the authorities to help advance agreements that will enable us to keep offering the best network to our customers.

At Aeromexico, we are proud of our 91-year history connecting Mexico with major destinations around the world, bringing people, businesses, and regions closer together.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates more than 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 145 countries, through the 18 partner airlines. ( / )

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