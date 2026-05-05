LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2026 Home Closings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 446 homes in April 2026, which includes the closing of 22 currently or previously leased single-family rental homes.

As of April 30, 2026, the Company had 148 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2026 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at .

CONTACT:

Joshua D. Fattor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(281) 210-2586

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