Iran Formalises Control Of Hormuz With Permit Regime

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Iran has introduced a new permit-based system to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, tightening its control over the critical oil shipping route even as a fragile ceasefire with the United States remains in place.

State media said vessels must now obtain prior authorisation from Iranian authorities before transiting the strait, with ship operators required to comply with newly issued guidelines circulated via an official communication channel. The framework effectively formalises Tehran's oversight of one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

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The move comes amid heightened tensions following weeks of conflict that disrupted shipping flows and pushed global fuel prices higher. Iran has warned shipowners, insurers and cargo operators that any transit without coordination could carry“serious consequences,” adding that only routes designated by Iranian authorities would be considered safe.

Officials cited by Iranian media said Tehran would not assume responsibility for the safety of vessels failing to secure permits, and that liability for any incidents - including environmental damage - would rest with shipowners and cargo stakeholders. The designated control zones span key stretches of the strait, including waters between the UAE coastline and Iran's Qeshm Island, and extending eastward toward the port of Jask.

The restrictions have reinforced Iran's de facto grip on the narrow waterway, through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies typically pass. Shipping companies remain cautious, with several operators indicating that transit through the strait is effectively halted without Iranian clearance.

The development comes as US officials insist that a ceasefire reached last month remains intact, despite renewed incidents in the Gulf. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the truce was holding, describing recent activity as below the threshold of major combat operations, while the US military continues efforts to reopen the route.

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Iran, however, has accused Washington of violating the ceasefire, with senior officials warning that Tehran has yet to fully respond to US actions aimed at restoring maritime access. Iranian authorities also disputed US claims about recent engagements, saying civilian vessels had been hit.

Since the ceasefire, US officials say Iran has repeatedly targeted commercial shipping and US-linked assets without escalating into full-scale conflict, underscoring the precarious balance in the region.

The standoff highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, where control over maritime access has emerged as a key lever in the broader geopolitical confrontation. Any prolonged disruption risks further volatility in global energy markets and supply chains.

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