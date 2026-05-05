Russian Strikes In Sumy Region Leave Six Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, six people were injured over the course of the day as a result of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported on Telegram.

According to him, the injured are residents of the Sumy, Putyvl, and Seredyna-Buda communities. Two of them are currently hospitalized.

In particular, a 63-year-old man was wounded as a result of a Russian drone strike on a truck in the Putyvl community.

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A 39-year-old woman was also hospitalized after being injured during the repelling of an enemy drone attack in the Pishchanske district of the Sumy community.

Four other people have already received medical assistance and are being treated on an outpatient basis.

As Ukrinform reported, in April Russian forces carried out nearly 2,300 attacks on the Sumy region, killing 16 civilians and injuring more than 200 others.