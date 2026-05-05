MISTRAS Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Summary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,989
|$
|28,008
|Accounts receivable, net
|151,407
|154,673
|Other current assets
|34,489
|33,511
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|95,253
|93,164
|Goodwill
|183,653
|184,829
|Other long-term assets
|82,879
|84,596
|Total assets
|$
|572,670
|$
|578,781
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|18,040
|$
|14,943
|Current portion of long-term debt
|12,862
|12,849
|Other current liabilities
|85,919
|96,516
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|168,491
|165,143
|Other long-term liabilities
|53,761
|53,685
|Equity
|233,597
|235,645
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|572,670
|$
|578,781
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|169,034
|$
|161,615
|Cost of revenue
|118,817
|115,286
|Depreciation
|5,485
|5,437
|Gross profit
|44,732
|40,892
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|36,986
|35,652
|Reorganization and other costs
|475
|3,087
|Environmental expense, net
|(131
|)
|540
|Research and engineering
|221
|299
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,499
|2,326
|Income (loss) from operations
|4,682
|(1,012
|)
|Other income, net
|(932
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|2,879
|3,324
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|2,735
|(4,336
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|378
|(1,168
|)
|Net income (loss)
|2,357
|(3,168
|)
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes
|(31
|)
|18
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
|$
|2,388
|$
|(3,186
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|31,619
|31,095
|Diluted
|32,655
|31,095
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Operating Data by Segment
(in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|North America
|$
|135,321
|$
|128,902
|International
|36,290
|33,214
|Products and Systems
|2,653
|3,091
|Corporate and eliminations
|(5,230
|)
|(3,592
|)
|Total
|$
|169,034
|$
|161,615
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Gross Profit
|North America
|$
|33,536
|$
|30,165
|International
|10,095
|9,088
|Products and Systems
|1,067
|1,623
|Corporate and eliminations
|34
|16
|Total
|$
|44,732
|$
|40,892
Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Revenues by Category
(in thousands)
Revenue by industry was as follows:
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|North America
|International
|Products & Systems
|Corp/Elim
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|76,884
|$
|8,494
|$
|104
|$
|-
|$
|85,482
|Aerospace & Defense
|19,703
|7,903
|33
|-
|27,639
|Industrials
|11,125
|7,285
|233
|-
|18,643
|Power Generation & Transmission
|5,193
|790
|542
|-
|6,525
|Other Process Industries
|5,221
|3,782
|12
|-
|9,015
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|8,089
|4,280
|919
|-
|13,288
|Petrochemical
|2,906
|930
|-
|-
|3,836
|Other
|6,200
|2,826
|810
|(5,230
|)
|4,606
|Total
|$
|135,321
|$
|36,290
|$
|2,653
|$
|(5,230
|)
|$
|169,034
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|North America
|International
|Products & Systems
|Corp/Elim
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|$
|85,731
|$
|10,646
|$
|187
|$
|-
|$
|96,564
|Aerospace & Defense
|14,007
|6,281
|116
|-
|20,404
|Industrials
|11,688
|6,517
|365
|-
|18,570
|Power Generation & Transmission
|3,224
|985
|444
|-
|4,653
|Other Process Industries
|6,501
|3,744
|8
|-
|10,253
|Infrastructure, Research & Engineering
|3,701
|2,562
|958
|-
|7,221
|Petrochemical
|2,523
|110
|-
|-
|2,633
|Other
|1,527
|2,369
|1,013
|(3,592
|)
|1,317
|Total
|$
|128,902
|$
|33,214
|$
|3,091
|$
|(3,592
|)
|$
|161,615
The Company has combined Field Services and Data Analytical Solutions revenues and retitled this grouping“Integrated Field Solutions”. The Company did this to accentuate the ongoing integration of its innovation offerings, as a key focus of its Vision2030 strategic plan. Accelerating the expansion of the Data Analytical Solutions brand remains a key priority, and the Company believes this is best achieved by further integration of its technology with its technical know-how in the field, focused on customer-centric opportunities.
The Company has retrospectively reclassified certain revenue types for each quarterly period in 2025 in order to conform the classification with the current period presentation. The table below presents the reclassified balances for each quarterly period for the year ended December 31, 2025.
|2025 Quarterly Revenues
| Three months
ended March 31,
2025
| Three months
ended June 30,
2025
| Three months
ended September 30,
2025
| Three months
ended December 31,
2025
|Revenue by type
|Integrated Field Solutions
|$
|139,115
|$
|158,386
|$
|166,578
|$
|155,678
|In-Laboratory Services
|22,500
|27,019
|28,971
|25,777
|Total
|$
|161,615
|$
|185,405
|$
|195,549
|$
|181,455
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue by type
|Integrated Field Solutions
|$
|139,861
|$
|139,115
|In-Laboratory Services
|29,173
|22,500
|Total
|$
|169,034
|$
|161,615
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to
Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|North America:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|10,420
|$
|6,515
|Reorganization and other costs
|74
|1,358
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|10,494
|$
|7,873
|International:
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|1,476
|$
|1,081
|Reorganization and other costs
|221
|178
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,697
|$
|1,259
|Products and Systems:
|Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|327
|Reorganization and other costs
|-
|151
|Income (loss) from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|478
|Corporate and Eliminations:
|Loss from operations (GAAP)
|$
|(7,203
|)
|$
|(8,935
|)
|Environmental expense, net
|(131
|)
|540
|Reorganization and other costs
|180
|1,400
|Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|(7,154
|)
|$
|(6,995
|)
|Total Company:
|Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
|$
|4,682
|$
|(1,012
|)
|Environmental expense, net
|(131
|)
|540
|Reorganization and other costs
|475
|3,087
|Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,026
|$
|2,615
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information
(in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|2,809
|$
|5,645
|Investing activities
|(5,558
|)
|(5,414
|)
|Financing activities
|(349
|)
|(702
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|79
|690
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(3,019
|)
|$
|219
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|2,809
|$
|5,645
|Less:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(5,968
|)
|(4,555
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(1,293
|)
|(1,267
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|(4,452
|)
|$
|(177
|)
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|12,862
|$
|12,849
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|168,491
|165,143
|Total Debt (Gross)
|181,353
|177,992
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(24,989
|)
|(28,008
|)
|Total Debt (Net)
|$
|156,364
|$
|149,984
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(in thousands)
|Three months ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|2,357
|$
|(3,168
|)
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes
|(31
|)
|18
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.
|$
|2,388
|$
|(3,186
|)
|Interest expense
|2,879
|3,324
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|378
|(1,168
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,984
|7,763
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,251
|1,302
|Reorganization and other related costs
|475
|3,087
|Environmental expense, net
|(131
|)
|540
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(932
|)
|374
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,292
|$
|12,036
|Revenue
|$
|169,034
|$
|161,615
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
|8.5
|%
|7.4
|%
| Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to
Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP)
|$
|2,388
|$
|(3,186
|)
|Special items
|344
|3,627
|Tax impact on special items
|(84
|)
|(781
|)
|Special items, net of tax
|$
|260
|$
|2,846
|Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,648
|$
|(340
|)
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)(1)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Special items, net of tax
|0.01
|0.09
|Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.01
|)
_______________
(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2026, 275,000 shares related to restricted stock units ("RSUs") were anti-dilutive and therefore were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, 145,000 shares, related to stock options and 808,000 shares, related to RSUs were excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share due to the net loss for the period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment