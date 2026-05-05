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Nathan Murray

Nathan Murray


2026-05-05 04:36:10
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Department of English and History, Algoma University
Profile Articles

With Dr Elisa Tersigni, Dr Murray is the co-principal investigator of the Pedagogy AI Research (PAIR) Group. Nathan Murray's recent research is focused on the emergence of generative AI programs such as ChatGPT, especially their influence on university pedagogy and student learning.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, Department of English and History, Algoma University
Education
  • 2019 University of Toronto, PhD, English

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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