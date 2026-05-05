With Dr Elisa Tersigni, Dr Murray is the co-principal investigator of the Pedagogy AI Research (PAIR) Group. Nathan Murray's recent research is focused on the emergence of generative AI programs such as ChatGPT, especially their influence on university pedagogy and student learning.

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