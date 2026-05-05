MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) N2Growth Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for Tenth Consecutive Year

May 05, 2026 3:56 PM EDT | Source: N2Growth

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - N2Growth, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, has been named to the 2026 Forbes list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the tenth consecutive year, marking a full decade of recognition and continuing its record as a top 20 firm for every year since the list's inception. To put this achievement in perspective, the United States Census Bureau's most recent data counts 5,897 executive search firms operating in the United States. Out of those firms, Forbes recognized the best 175, awarding N2Growth a top-20 ranking.

The milestone reinforces N2Growth's standing as a trusted partner to organizations including Medtronic, Chewy, PwC, Northeastern University, Lincoln Financial, Hyundai, Atlas Oil, Apollo and Telus International in placing C-suite and board-level talent and solving complex leadership challenges worldwide.

"We appreciate Forbes' decision to recognize N2Growth as a top executive search firm each year since the inception of their list," said Tony Morales, Co-Chairman of N2Growth. "Forbes' methodology broadly distributes surveys to get an economy-wide estimate of which firms produce the most, best client and candidate experiences. It's no secret that we aren't the largest firm in our space, yet Forbes recognizes that what we lack in quantity, we make up for in quality. We thank our clients and candidates for their recognition ten years in a row."

The Forbes list, compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on approximately 13,800 survey responses from recruiters, HR executives, hiring managers, and recent job candidates. Firms are ranked across three categories: Executive Search, Professional and Specialist Search, and Temp Staffing. N2Growth's recognition falls in the Executive Search category, which covers firms placing managers in permanent roles with salaries of at least $100,000.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm. With 25 offices across 16 countries, our people and capabilities help organizations attract, develop, and unleash leaders worldwide. Our practice areas span all industries, functions, and ownership structures, driven by a shared commitment to turning our expertise into growth for our partners. For more information, visit .

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Alexa Rappaport

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Source: N2Growth