MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Teako Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

May 05, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Teako Minerals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Teako Minerals Corp. (CSE: TMIN) (the " Company " or " Teako ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 ("Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). The Blanket Order is a Canadian securities regulators' pilot program launched in March 2026, that allows eligible issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework.

The Company's fiscal year ends on January 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending April 30 and the third quarter (Q3) ending October 31; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 of January 31) and unaudited six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 of July 31).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being an issuer on the CSE with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company believes that adopting SAR will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objectives of the Blanket Order.

This press release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order. The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Norway, focusing on critical metals such as copper and zinc in massive sulfides. By leveraging leading-edge exploration technologies and strategic partnerships, Teako aims to address the growing demand for essential minerals while generating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Teako, within its Norwegian Project Hub owns 62 projects 100% and holds a 10% economic interest in the four (4) rare earth elements (" REE ") projects owned by Fritzøe Skoger AS and a 10% non-dilutive free carried ownership interest in five (5) copper, gold and silver projects owned by Nordic Minerals AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Minerals Australia Pty Ltd as further described on the Company's website.

Teako's Project Hub, including the Løkken, Venna and Tynset main projects, covers an extensive land package prospective for copper, cobalt, zinc, gold, silver, platinum group elements (or " PGE "), uranium, antimony, molybdenum, tungsten and rare-earth-elements. The Project Hub strategy was initially developed from the Company's first-mover advantage in-country, leveraging both technical skill and strong local community engagement to acquire and advance groups of both core and non-core assets. Core assets such as the Løkken, Venna and Tynset projects remain integral to the Company's self-funded exploration programs, whereas the Company aims to retain exposure to exploration success on non-core assets through securing deals with strong partners. These deals, if secured, are intended to potentially bring in capital and/or ongoing cash flow, retain upside exposure, and reduce overall risk, thereby strengthening Teako's foundation.

Contact Information:

Sven Gollan – CEO

T: +1 (604)-871-4301

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's business plans and operations and other matters. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include but are not limited to, risks associated with the mineral exploration industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; the uncertainty of mineral resource estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), constraint in the availability of services, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, changes in legislation impacting the mining industry, adverse weather conditions and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures. These and other risks are set out in more detail in Teako's interim Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the period ended October 31, 2025.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.







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Source: Teako Minerals Corp.