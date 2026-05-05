US Proposes UN Security Council Resolution To Defend Freedom Of Navigation And Secure The Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to hold the world's economy hostage with its efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz, threats to attack ships in the Strait, laying of sea mines that pose a danger to shipping, and attempts to charge tolls for the world's most important waterway, the US Department of State said May 5, 2026.

“At president Trump's direction, the United States, alongside Bahrain and our Gulf partners, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, drafted a UN Security Council Resolution to defend freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The press release continued:

“The draft resolution requires Iran to cease attacks, mining, and tolling. It demands that Iran disclose the number and location of the sea mines it has laid and cooperate with efforts to remove them, while also supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor.

“The United States looks forward to this resolution being voted on in the coming days and to receiving support from Security Council members and a broad base of co-sponsors,” said the US Department of State.

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