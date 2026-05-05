Fuel Tech Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

“Our results for Q1 2026 reflected higher revenues for our Air Pollution Control (“APC”) business segment, another strong quarter from FUEL CHEM®, and continuing progress for our DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion (“DGI”) division,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO.“At March 31, 2026, our balance sheet included cash and equivalents of $30.6 million and no long-term debt.

“We recently announced a series of APC awards valued at approximately $10 million with utility and industrial customers, anchored by a contract that calls for the integration of our Selective Catalytic Reduction (“SCR”) pollution control technology with two new natural gas-fired turbines for a large, publicly-owned Midwest municipal utility. This project will enable the utility to better meet the region's rapidly growing electricity demand driven by population growth and the necessity to support commercial activities related to manufacturing expansion and data center projects. Engineering work is expected to commence in the current second quarter.”

Mr. Arnone concluded,“We remain optimistic about the outlook for each of our businesses for full year 2026. On a proforma basis, including these recent awards, our APC backlog is at its highest level since 2018. We remain actively engaged with our supply chain partners and engineering colleagues in the pursuit of additional APC award opportunities. We expect another solid year for our FUEL CHEM business segment. For our DGI division, the extended demonstration of our high-efficiency water treatment system at a fish hatchery in the western U.S. is progressing well and generating positive results. This demonstration will conclude in the second quarter of 2026.”

Business Segment Performance



All comparisons are to the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 unless otherwise stated .

Revenues generated by the APC segment rose by 23% to $1.6 million in Q1 2026, driven primarily by project timing and ancillary business activity. Segment gross margin expanded to 38.3% compared to 32.6%, due largely to product and project mix.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at March 31, 2026 was $6.9 million compared to $7.0 million at December 31, 2025. Backlog at March 31, 2026 did not include the recently awarded APC contracts valued at $10 million.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue declined to $4.5 million from $5.1 million, primarily driven by seasonal maintenance outages and dispatch-related decreases in demand. Segment gross margin declined to 45.3% from 49.9%, the result of lower sales offset by a relatively flat expense profile.

First Quarter 2026 (“Q1 2026”) Consolidated Results Overview



All comparisons are to the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 unless otherwise stated .

Consolidated revenues for Q1 2026 declined 5% to $6.1 million from $6.4 million, with higher APC revenue offset by lower FUEL CHEM revenues.

Consolidated gross margin for Q1 2026 declined to 43.5% of revenues from 46.4% of revenues, with higher APC gross margin offset by a decline in FUEL CHEM gross margin.

SG&A expenses for Q1 2026 were $3.7 million, or 61% of revenues, compared to $3.3 million, or 52% of revenues, reflecting higher employee-related expenses and increases in professional fees and administrative expenses.

Interest income for Q1 2026 was $240,000 compared to $279,000. Income generated is primarily related to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Net loss in Q1 2026 was $(1.4) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.02) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.3) million in Q1 2026 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.7) million.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $9.1 million, short-term investments were $12.5 million, and long-term investments totaled $9.0 million. Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2026 was $38.6 million, or $1.24 per share, and the Company had no debt.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:



(877) 423-9820 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6749 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company's web site at . Following management's opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NOx) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company's FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI®Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech's products and services rely heavily on the Company's exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech's web site at .

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech's current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“estimate,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Fuel Tech's Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption“Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech's actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.