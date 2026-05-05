GXO Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|3,298
|$
|2,977
|Direct operating expense
|2,808
|2,558
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|296
|261
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|115
|109
|Transaction and integration costs
|16
|22
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|17
|Regulatory matter
|-
|66
|Net loss on divestiture of business
|21
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|39
|(56
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|10
|(5
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(32
|)
|(32
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|17
|(93
|)
|Income tax expense
|(12
|)
|(2
|)
|Net income (loss)
|5
|(95
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (“NCI”)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|4
|$
|(96
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.81
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.81
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computation of earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|114,710
|118,991
|Diluted
|115,840
|118,991
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
( Unaudited )
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|794
|$
|854
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $15 and $15
|2,020
|2,028
|Other current assets
|397
|406
|Total current assets
|3,211
|3,288
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,179 and $2,126
|1,181
|1,151
|Operating lease assets
|2,630
|2,563
|Goodwill
|3,730
|3,781
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $780 and $781
|865
|909
|Other long-term assets
|577
|570
|Total long-term assets
|8,983
|8,974
|Total assets
|$
|12,194
|$
|12,262
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|713
|$
|758
|Accrued expenses
|1,437
|1,492
|Current debt
|463
|446
|Current operating lease liabilities
|749
|745
|Other current liabilities
|413
|434
|Total current liabilities
|3,775
|3,875
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
|2,646
|2,619
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,102
|2,044
|Other long-term liabilities
|668
|709
|Total long-term liabilities
|5,416
|5,372
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 300,000 shares authorized, 120,380 and 119,868 shares issued and 115,024 and 114,512 shares outstanding, respectively
|1
|1
|Treasury stock, at cost; 5,356 and 5,356 shares, respectively
|(202
|)
|(202
|)
|Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional Paid-In Capital (“APIC”)
|2,669
|2,667
|Retained earnings
|722
|718
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (“AOCIL”)
|(222
|)
|(201
|)
|Total stockholders' equity before NCI
|2,968
|2,983
|NCI
|35
|32
|Total equity
|3,003
|3,015
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|12,194
|$
|12,262
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5
|$
|(95
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|115
|109
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10
|12
|Deferred tax benefit
|(3
|)
|(10
|)
|Other
|2
|5
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(26
|)
|(49
|)
|Other assets
|(2
|)
|91
|Accounts payable
|(39
|)
|(88
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(31
|)
|54
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|31
|29
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(65
|)
|(78
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|3
|1
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(62
|)
|(77
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Common stock repurchased
|-
|(106
|)
|Net borrowings under revolving credit facilities
|-
|56
|Repayments of finance lease obligations
|(14
|)
|(11
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|7
|-
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(15
|)
|(6
|)
|Other
|(4
|)
|1
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(26
|)
|(66
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|(3
|)
|11
|Net decrease in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(60
|)
|(103
|)
|Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|857
|485
|Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|797
|$
|382
|Non-cash financing activities:
|Unsettled stock repurchases for which trades occurred
|$
|-
|$
|4
|Excise tax liability related to stock repurchases
|-
|1
|Reconciliation of cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|794
|$
|854
|Restricted Cash (included in Other current assets)
|2
|2
|Restricted Cash (included in Other long-term assets)
|1
|1
|Total cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents
|$
|797
|$
|857
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Key Data
Disaggregation of Revenue
(Unaudited)
| Revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|United Kingdom
|$
|1,595
|$
|1,391
|United States
|751
|752
|Netherlands
|270
|232
|France
|208
|186
|Spain
|162
|143
|Italy
|109
|95
|Other
|203
|178
|Total
|$
|3,298
|$
|2,977
| The Company's revenue can also be disaggregated by various verticals, reflecting the customers' principal industry. Revenue disaggregated by industry was as follows:
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Omnichannel retail
|$
|1,561
|$
|1,422
|Technology and consumer electronics
|433
|393
|Industrial and manufacturing
|394
|362
|Consumer packaged goods
|334
|284
|Food and beverage
|317
|314
|Other
|259
|202
|Total
|$
|3,298
|$
|2,977
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA Margins
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Year Ended
December 31, 2025
| Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
March 31, 2026
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|4
|$
|(96
|)
|$
|32
|$
|132
|Net income attributable to NCI
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|36
|$
|136
|Interest expense, net
|32
|32
|133
|133
|Income tax expense
|12
|2
|68
|78
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|115
|109
|457
|463
|Transaction and integration costs
|16
|22
|54
|48
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|17
|27
|13
|Regulatory matter
|-
|66
|65
|(1
|)
|Net loss on divestiture of business
|21
|-
|34
|55
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts
|(4
|)
|10
|7
|(7
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|200
|$
|163
|$
|881
|$
|918
|Revenue
|$
|3,298
|$
|2,977
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|39
|$
|(56
|)
|Operating income (loss) margin (2)
|1.2
|%
|(1.9
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (1)(3)
|6.1
|%
|5.5
|%
| (1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) Operating income (loss) margin is calculated as operating income (loss) divided by revenue for the period.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the period.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITA
and Adjusted EBITA Margins
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
| Year Ended
December 31, 2025
| Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
March 31, 2026
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|4
|$
|(96
|)
|$
|32
|$
|132
|Net income attributable to NCI
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|36
|$
|136
|Interest expense, net
|32
|32
|133
|133
|Income tax expense
|12
|2
|68
|78
|Amortization of intangible assets acquired
|29
|29
|119
|119
|Transaction and integration costs
|16
|22
|54
|48
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|17
|27
|13
|Regulatory matter
|-
|66
|65
|(1
|)
|Net loss on divestiture of business
|21
|-
|34
|55
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts
|(4
|)
|10
|7
|(7
|)
|Adjusted EBITA (1)
|$
|114
|$
|83
|$
|543
|$
|574
|Revenue
|$
|3,298
|$
|2,977
|Adjusted EBITA margin (1)(2)
|3.5
|%
|2.8
|%
| (1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue for the period.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income
and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
| (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5
|$
|(95
|)
|Net income attributable to NCI
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to GXO
|$
|4
|$
|(96
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets acquired
|29
|29
|Transaction and integration costs
|16
|22
|Restructuring costs and other
|3
|17
|Regulatory matter
|-
|66
|Net loss on divestiture of business
|21
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency contracts
|(4
|)
|10
|Income tax associated with the adjustments above(1)
|(11
|)
|(14
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to GXO (2)
|$
|58
|$
|34
|Adjusted basic EPS (2)
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.29
|Adjusted diluted EPS (2)
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.29
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computation of adjusted earnings per share
|Basic
|114,710
|118,991
|Diluted(3)
|115,840
|119,288
| (1) The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(3) The three months ended March 31, 2025 calculation of loss per share – diluted (GAAP) excludes 297 thousand shares due to their anti-dilutive effect.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Other Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operations (1)
|$
|31
|$
|29
|Capital expenditures
|(65
|)
|(78
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|3
|1
|Free cash flow (2)
|$
|(31
|)
|$
|(48
|)
| (1) Net cash provided by operating activities.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:
| Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|3,298
|$
|2,977
|Foreign exchange rates
|(198
|)
|-
|Organic revenue (1)
|$
|3,100
|$
|2,977
|Revenue growth (2)
|10.8
|%
|Organic revenue growth (1)(3)
|4.1
|%
| (1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) Revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.
(3) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the change in the period-over-period organic revenue divided by the prior period, expressed as a percentage.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Liquidity Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
| Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:
|(In millions)
|March 31, 2026
|Current debt
|$
|463
|Long-term debt
|2,646
|Total debt (1)
|$
|3,109
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash)
|(794
|)
|Net debt (2)
|$
|2,315
| (1) Includes finance leases and other debt of $379 million as of March 31, 2026.
(2) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| Reconciliation of Total debt to Net income Ratio:
|(In millions)
| March 31, 2026
|Total debt
|$
|3,109
|Trailing twelve months net income
|$
|136
|Debt to net income ratio
|22.9
|x
| Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:
|(In millions)
| March 31, 2026
|Net debt(1)
|$
|2,315
|Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|918
|Net leverage ratio (1)
|2.5
|x
| (1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| GXO Logistics, Inc.
Return on Invested Capital
(Unaudited)
| Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid/received:
| Three Months Ended March 31,
| Year Ended
December 31, 2025
| Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
March 31, 2026
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITA (1)
|$
|114
|$
|83
|$
|543
|$
|574
|Less: Cash (paid) received for income taxes
|(6
|)
|8
|(59
|)
|(73
|)
|Adjusted EBITA (1) , net of income taxes paid/received
|$
|108
|$
|91
|$
|484
|$
|501
| (1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
| Return on Invested Capital (ROIC):
|March 31,
|(In millions)
|2026
|2025
|Average
|Selected Assets:
|Accounts receivable, net
|$
|2,020
|$
|1,895
|$
|1,958
|Other current assets
|397
|446
|422
|Property and equipment, net
|1,181
|1,216
|1,199
|Selected Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|(713
|)
|$
|(720
|)
|$
|(717
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(1,437
|)
|(1,398
|)
|(1,418
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(413
|)
|(396
|)
|(405
|)
|Invested capital
|$
|1,035
|$
|1,043
|$
|1,039
|Trailing twelve months net income to average invested capital
|13.1
|%
|Operating return on invested capital (1)(2)
|48.2
|%
| (1) See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.
(2) The ratio of operating return on invested capital is calculated as trailing twelve months adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid/received, divided by the average invested capital.
_______________________________________
1 For definitions of non-GAAP measures see the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release.
2 Our guidance reflects current FX rates.
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