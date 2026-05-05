Upexi To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call On May 12Th At 5:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the“Company” or“Upexi”), a leading Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the third quarter 2026 ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website:

Event: Upexi Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International) Webcast: news-events/ir-calendar



For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13760532.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see for more information.

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Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Email:...

Phone: (203) 442-5391

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

(212) 896-1254

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