Upexi To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call On May 12Th At 5:30 P.M. ET
|Event:
|Upexi Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 12, 2026
|Time:
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|1-877-407-9716 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (International)
|Webcast:
| news-events/ir-calendar
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13760532.
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see for more information.
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Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Email:...
Phone: (203) 442-5391
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
(212) 896-1254
...
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