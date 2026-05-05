Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A Luxury Townhome At 568 West In Atlanta, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only three townhomes remain available in this exclusive West Midtown community

ATLANTA, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new luxury townhome at 568 West, an exclusive collection of townhomes situated in the vibrant West Midtown area of Atlanta, Georgia. Only three move-in ready townhomes remain available for sale in this highly desirable community.









568 West features thoughtfully designed four-story floor plans spanning more than 2,500 square feet, each including open-concept living areas, a private rooftop terrace, and a two-car garage. The community is ideally located less than a mile from Atlantic Station's popular shopping and dining destinations, with access to Waterworks Greenspace and sweeping views of Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown. Nestled away from the main road, 568 West provides a serene residential setting nearby all that Atlanta has to offer. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s.