(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Report High-Grade Gold, Silver and Base Metal Results and Advance Toward Fully Funded Phase 2 Drill Program at La Union, Sonora May 05, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Questcorp Mining Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to report strong results from its recently completed Phase 2 surface exploration program at the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico. The program has successfully expanded known mineralized zones, identified multiple new high-priority targets, and materially advanced the project toward a fully funded drill campaign scheduled for early summer 2026. Recent work, conducted in partnership with Riverside Resources, included systematic mapping, channel sampling, and district-scale structural interpretation, positioning La Union as an emerging, drill-ready polymetallic system with significant scale potential. Key Highlights High-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization confirmed across multiple zones: Union Mine: 2.9m averaging 20 g/t Au and 1.83% Zn, including 0.6m at 91.7 g/t Au Union Norte: up to 1,827 g/t Ag, with strong gold, lead, and zinc credits El Creston: 10.03 g/t Au with >100 g/t Ag and 8.06% Pb District-scale upside expanded: Three new target areas identified: Javalí, La Negra, and Ali Hill Early results at Javalí include up to 37.3 g/t Au and 980 g/t Ag Clear pathway to drilling: Structural reinterpretation completed across the district Drill targeting underway with permits secured and contractors engaged Fully funded near-term catalyst: Phase 2 drill program expected to commence early summer 2026 The Phase 2 program has significantly enhanced the Company's understanding of mineralization controls across the La Union district. Integration of new sampling data with structural analysis and geophysical datasets is enabling precise targeting of high-grade zones and expansion corridors. Importantly, the work confirms La Union as a multi-zone, structurally controlled mineral system with both high-grade veins and broader polymetallic potential-an attractive profile for scalable exploration success. Questcorp President & CEO Saf Dhillon commented: "These results continue to validate La Union as a highly prospective, district-scale opportunity. We are seeing consistent high-grade mineralization across multiple zones, alongside the emergence of new targets that significantly expand the project's footprint. With a fully funded drill program imminent, we are entering a catalyst-rich phase focused on unlocking the broader value potential of this system." Detailed sampling and mapping were carried out inside the Union and Union Norte mines further enhancing these targets, along with reconnaissance sampling in the surrounding areas which defined three potential new targets: Javalí, La Negra, and Suarez. The field work continues with several assay results outstanding. The La Union Mine remains one of our primary targets with continuing field work and sampling considerably improving our understanding of the structures within and around the old mine. Detailed sampling conducted inside the mine yielded very high concentrations in selective samples, with the aim of accurately identifying the structures containing mineralization. In addition, chip channel samples were taken, with the best result being a 2.9-meter interval averaging 20 g/t Au and 1.83% Zn. This included a sample of 91.7 g/t Au over 0.6 meters and a concentrated sample of 40% Zn over 0.3 meters which look to be associated with oxidized high angle structures. Six of the 23 samples taken returned gold values in excess of 1 g/t; 12 returned silver values in excess of 20 g/t; and 8 returned zinc values in excess of 1%. The highlight results are presented below: Table 1. 2026 Union Mine Sampling Highlights from 23 Samples Received to Date

Au g/t Ag g/t Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Width (m) RRI-12962 91.73 10.7 0.07 0.29 0.4 0.6 RRI-12963 2.11 10.2 0.04 0.37 0.20 1 RRI-12964 0.056 17.1 0.25 0.13 40.14 0.3 RRI-12965 0.833 49.8 0.07 0.09 24.12 1

The Union Mine exploration work has focused on extending mineralization adjacent to and along strike from the historic workings. Drilling at the Union Mine will be a priority of the upcoming drill program.

Union Norte exhibits a similar intersection of structures to the Union Mine, with the principal structure being a 1 to 3-metre-wide breccia zone trending northwest and dipping steeply to the northeast. Low-angle veins and faults filled with mineralization create additional drill targets within the area. Systematic underground sampling, where access permitted, has returned high-grade gold, silver, lead and zinc results. Eight of the 21 samples taken returned gold values in excess of 1 g/t; the results for the remaining elements are currently outstanding. The highlight results are presented in Table 2.







Figure 1. Highlight Sample Locations and Key Zones and Target Areas

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Table 2. 2026 Union Norte Sampling Highlights from 21 Samples Received to Date

Au g/t Ag g/t Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Width (m) RRI-12927 4.379 1413.75 0.75 7.7 6.38 1 RRI-12931 4.246 1827.68 0.361 3.01 6.89 1 RRI-12926 1.622 817.77 0.342 16.4 0.824 0.8 RRI-13015 3.065 Pending Pending Pending Pending 0.65 RRI-12929 1.887 366.76 0.0399 2.01 0.348 0.5 RRI-12933 1.218 593.01 0.324 0.512 0.711 1 RRI-12932 0.44 106.9 0.0374 1.01 9.22 0.5

Union Norte shows good potential for tonnage and lateral expansion and is expected to be additional area of focus of the upcoming drill program. Over-limit assays were initiated on Union Norte samples returning values greater than 100 g/t Ag; certain batches remain in progress and final over-limit values are pending.

Javali is an east-west set of possible low sulfidation epithermal veins with a general width of 20-30m between two main veins with minor veins in between. The Javali is in limestone-dolomite host rocks and dips to the north where potential for drill targeting is now being outlined. Seven of the 13 samples taken returned gold values in excess of 1 g/t; 8 returned silver values in excess of 50 g/t; and 6 returned lead values in excess of 1%. The highlight results are presented below:

Table 3. 2026 Javali Sampling Highlights from 11 Samples Received to Date

Au g/t Ag g/t Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Width (m) RRI-12924 3.32 287 0.03 0.26 0.01 1 RRI-12925 37.3 980 0.30 12.7 2.37 1 RRI-12976 10.39 160 0.06 4.71 1.81 0.5 RRI-12981 28.77 88 0.02 2.94 0.13 0.3

At Creston, quartz veins with galena and breccia-like structures fill fault zones with strikes of 330°-345° azimuth and dips of 40° to 75° to the northeast. Phase 2 sampling has highlighted high-grade areas that will be incorporated into upcoming drill targeting.

Table 4. 2026 Creston Sampling Highlights from 22 Samples Received to Date

Au g/t Ag g/t* Cu_% Pb_% Zn_% Width (m) RRI-13002 10.03 > 100 0.39 8.06 0.05 Selective RRI-13007 1.42 5 0.01 0.09 0.01 0.5 RRI-12987 0.182 357 0.03 12.80 2.62 0.3 RRI-13008 0.338 >100 0.36 5.23 1.08 1

*Batch samples are still being processed for the overlimit above 100 g/t Ag. Final results will be available in the future for high silver values.

Field reconnaissance carried out alongside the detailed sampling at the Union Mine and Union Norte has defined three new target areas at Javalí, La Negra and Ali Hill. Preliminary field observations are encouraging across all three areas, with mineralization styles and structural settings warranting further investigation. Additional laboratory results are pending and will be reported as data becomes available; these targets will be integrated into the broader Phase 2 work program.

The results released today, together with the property-wide structural reinterpretation and the expanded aeromagnetic drone survey announced on April 1, 2026, are being integrated to refine drill hole locations for the Phase 2 drill program. With permits in hand, site access secured, and a drill contractor and geophysical service provider contracted, Riverside and Questcorp remain on track for a summer 2026 drilling campaign at the La Union Project.

The La Union Project now represents a compelling exploration-stage opportunity characterized by:

Demonstrated high-grade mineralization Multiple drill-ready targets District-scale exploration upside Strong technical partnership with Riverside Resources Fully funded near-term drilling catalyst

With key infrastructure, permits, and contractors in place, Questcorp is well positioned to transition from surface exploration to value-generating drilling in the near term.

QA/QC Statement

Rock samples from the exploration program discussed above at the Project were shipped to ACT Labs Zacatecas, where preparation, gold assay, and multi-element ICP are completed in Mexico. Samples were maintained in chain of custody being delivered to the laboratory in sealed bags. Standards were inserted every 20 samples and blanks every 100 samples. The laboratory also duplicated every 20 samples as an additional check on quality control. The QA/QC was analyzed with a check for any variations in the standards beyond 2 standard deviations and the standards passed. A 45 element ICP/EOS analysis using 4-acid digestion methods was used similar to the earlier assay work on the Project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

Questcorp Mining Inc.

...

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.