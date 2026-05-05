Mumbai Airport To Be Closed On 7 May For 6 Hours - Why Will CSMIA Close Both Runways For Passenger And Cargo Flights?
In view of pre-monsoon maintenance activity, flight to and from Mumbai airport will be suspended from 11:00 AM on Thursday. Both runways will remain closed till 5:00 PM. This will lead to multiple flight cancellations. The authorities urged passengers to check flight schedules and status to prevent disruptions.
Announcing runway closure, the airport authorities in a message to customers said,“Please note that on 07 May 2026, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has a scheduled closure of both runways for 6 hours, from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs, for intensive pre-monsoon maintenance, As a result, many of our to/from flights stand cancelled.”
CSMIA further added,“Kindly request you to check the flight schedule in advance before planning cargo movements to avoid any inconvenience.”
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