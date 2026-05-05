Trisha Krishnan: Her Old 'CM Dream' Video Goes Viral After Vijay's Big Political Win

Actor Thalapathy Vijay's party, 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam', has scored a huge victory in Tamil Nadu politics. Right after this news, an old video of actress Trisha Krishnan talking about her own dream to become Chief Minister has gone viral.

Tamil Nadu politics is seeing a major shake-up. Actor Thalapathy Vijay's party, 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam' (TVK), has delivered a strong performance, challenging the decades-long dominance of DMK and AIADMK. While they don't have a majority yet, Vijay could still become Chief Minister by forming a coalition with other parties is celebrating his political win amidst controversies, including his divorce from wife Sangeetha and his name being linked with Trisha Krishnan. Many are now calling Trisha his 'lucky charm', especially after she was seen rushing to his house right after the results were announced, an old video of Trisha Krishnan is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip is from a 2004 interview, and it's gaining massive attention again because of the current political developments interview happened during the early days of Trisha's film career. The interviewer asked her about her long-term goals and ambitions. In response, she said that she wanted to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu within the next ten years the video, Trisha says jokingly, "I want to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years." When the interviewer asked what she would do after becoming CM, Trisha gave a witty reply: "First, you all vote and elect me, then I will tell you."Trisha, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, paid a visit to Vijay's residence in Chennai. A video of her arriving in her car has gone viral on social media. Just before this, she had spent time at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, and pictures from her temple visit also got a lot of online attention.