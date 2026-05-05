Revised Class 8 Textbook Banned By SC To Be Released Within A Week

The Class 8 Social Science textbook of the National Council of Educational Research and Training, which was earlier banned by the Supreme Court of India over a chapter referring to corruption in the judiciary, has now been revised and is expected to be released within a week, sources in the Ministry of Education said.

The revised book has received clearance from an expert committee constituted by NCERT to review the contentious chapter on the judiciary. A final approval is expected after a meeting of the NCERT syllabus committee.

"The revised book has been approved by the expert panel. There is a syllabus committee meeting by the NCERT, which will give final clearance. Printing is expected to begin later this week," a source told ANI. The development comes amid concerns over delays in the availability of NCERT textbooks, which have begun affecting students as the academic session started on April 1. Printing of the revised edition is expected to commence shortly, and the book could be available in the market within a week.

Background of the Supreme Court Ban

The NCERT had withdrawn the Class 8 Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Part II), in March following directions from the Supreme Court, which imposed a blanket ban on its publication, reprinting, and digital circulation. The court had termed portions of the chapter on the judiciary as "offending" and made strong observations, stating that the content had caused damage to the institution.

Subsequently, NCERT issued an unconditional apology, stating that the chapter titled "The Role of Judiciary in Our Society" contained inappropriate content. "The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology... The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," the statement read.

In a series of directions, the apex court had also asked the Centre to constitute an expert panel to finalise curriculum content related to legal studies in school textbooks and had cautioned against the spread of misleading material on social media.

New Committees Formed for Curriculum Review

Following this, the Centre informed the court that a committee of domain experts had been set up to rewrite the chapter on the judiciary.

Separately, NCERT has reconstituted a 20-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) to oversee curriculum design for Classes 8 and above. The revamped panel includes members from leading institutions such as IIT Madras, the Indian Council of Historical Research, and the National Law School of India University. New members include V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras; Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman of ICHR; former NLSIU Vice-Chancellor R Venkata Rao; and Amarendra Prasad Behera of NCERT's Central Institute of Educational Technology. Three earlier members -- Michel Danino, Bibek Debroy, and M D Srinivas -- have been removed following the controversy. (ANI)

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