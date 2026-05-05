Pentachlorophenol Market To Cross $133 Million By 2031 Driven By Rising Infrastructure Investments In Asia-Pacific, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pentachlorophenol market is being shaped by rising infrastructure development in emerging economies, continued demand from industrial chemical applications, and the gradual shift from traditional preservatives. Its use remains relevant in engineered wood solutions and utility structures, while expanding rural connectivity projects further support demand.

Hyderabad, India, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global pentachlorophenol market USD 105.69 M illion in 2026 to reach USD 133.04 M illion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.71%. Its use remains concentrated in traditional wood preservation applications such as utility poles and heavy timber. However, tightening regulations in the United States and increasing ESG pressures are gradually shifting demand.

Developed regions are moving toward copper-based alternatives, and demand in emerging Asian markets continues to hold due to large-scale infrastructure investments, where oil-based preservatives perform better in humid and saline conditions. Larger, vertically integrated players are gaining an advantage as they can manage high compliance and disposal costs more efficiently.

Pentachlorophenol Market Emerging Trends & Developments

Rising Infrastructure Demand in Developing Regions

Large-scale transport, utility, and housing projects across Asia are sustaining demand for strong wood preservatives that perform well in humid, termite-prone environments. Despite stricter regulations in Western markets, contractors in emerging economies continue to prefer cost-effective oil-based solutions for durability and long service life, keeping demand stable.

“The pentachlorophenol market reflects measured demand shaped by regulatory oversight and application-specific needs, with trends best interpreted through consistently structured analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies disciplined data validation and cross-market benchmarking, offering a more dependable basis for comparison than fragmented or assumption-led alternatives,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Ongoing Role in Industrial Chemical Applications

Pentachlorophenol still finds use in select industrial settings such as cooling systems and leather processing, where alternatives may not perform as effectively. Even with reduced agricultural usage globally, some regions continue limited applications, helping maintain a steady niche demand.

Shift from Creosote to Alternatives

With restrictions on creosote in parts of Europe, some industries are temporarily switching to pentachlorophenol as a familiar substitute. This transition is expected to support short-term demand, although newer technologies are gradually being adopted.

For a full breakdown of p entachlorophenol market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: ?utm_source=globenewswire

Pentachlorophenol Market Segmentation Overview

By Grade

Industrial grade

Analytical grade

By Application



Wood preservatives Pesticides and herbicides

Leather preservation

Industrial biocides

Other uses (such as antimicrobial agents)

By End-user Industry

Construction

Power utilities (poles and cross-arms)

Agriculture and forestry

Leather and textiles

Other industries (including coatings and pulp)

By Region :

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Pentachlorophenol Market Share by Region:

The Asia - Pacific region leads the market, supported by large-scale infrastructure projects and cost advantages in countries like China and India. Nations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines continue to rely on locally available timber and less stringent regulations, helping maintain steady demand.

In contrast, North America is witnessing a gradual decline as regulatory restrictions tighten, particularly in the United States, where supply limitations and upcoming bans are reducing usage.

Europe shows a transitional trend, with temporary demand driven by the phase-out of older preservatives, though strict environmental rules are expected to limit long-term growth. Meanwhile, regions like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa maintain moderate demand due to cost sensitivity, although increasing sustainability requirements could impact future adoption.



Explore Chemicals & Materials Industry Research Details : ?utm_source=globenewswire

Top 5 Pentachlorophenol Industry Leaders :

Albemarle Corporation

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Accu Standard

KANTO KAGAKU

Viance

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