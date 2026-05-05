Actor Santhosh Nair Passes Away After Suffering Injuries In Road Accident In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (IANS) A familiar presence in Malayalam cinema, Santhosh Nair (65), passed away on Tuesday following a tragic road accident at Enathu near Adoor in Pathanamthitta district, bringing to a close a decades-long association with the silver screen.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the MC Road when the car in which he was travelling with his wife lost control and rammed into a parcel lorry.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to a heart attack while undergoing treatment.

His wife, Shubhashree, and the lorry driver sustained injuries and are under medical care.

With his passing, Malayalam cinema has lost not just a versatile actor but also one of the closest companions of superstar Mohanlal.

Their enduring friendship began during their student days at MG College in Thiruvananthapuram, where Santhosh, a junior to Mohanlal, was known for his vibrant presence on campus.

As editor of the college magazine, he was deeply involved in campus life, sharing moments of youthful exuberance with Mohanlal from spirited performances at youth festivals to carefree escapades that became part of their shared lore.

Santhosh made his film debut in 1982 with 'Ithu Njangalude Katha', directed by P.G. Viswambharan, and went on to act in more than 100 films.

Over the years, he carved a niche for himself through a wide range of roles, including villainous, comedic and character parts.

His performances in films like 'Irupatham Noottandu' reflected his versatility and screen presence.

Though he took a brief hiatus in the late 1990s for personal reasons, he remained a consistent presence in Malayalam cinema across decades.

His final film, 'Mohiniyattam', is currently running in theatres.

Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram to C.N. Kesavan Nair and P. Rajalakshmi Amma, Santhosh was active in student politics. Known for cherishing friendships both within and beyond the film industry, he remained a lively and engaging figure until his final days.