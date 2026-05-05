Aditya Birla Capital Boosts Customer Outreach 5X With New Conversational AI

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCap), the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, has significantly expanded its customer engagement capabilities by deploying advanced conversational AI across its businesses, in collaboration with Blue Machines AI.

Designed to overcome the inherent limitations of traditional contact centres, the AI-powered voice platform enables ABCap to scale customer outreach by 4-5 times while delivering higher connection rates. Unlike earlier machine learning-based voice bots that were restricted to basic service queries, the new system supports human-like, dynamic conversations capable of explaining financial products, handling objections, and maintaining consistency despite high agent attrition.

Expanding AI Integration Across Business Verticals

The enterprise-wide deployment spanning more than 15 integrations across mutual funds, housing finance, and health insurance was completed in approximately six weeks, positioning it among the fastest large-scale Voice AI implementations in India's financial services sector. Initially rolled out across three core business lines mutual funds, health insurance, and housing finance--the solution has since expanded to seven business verticals covering lending, investment, and insurance segments. AI agents are now actively supporting a broad spectrum of use cases, including sales, customer servicing, renewals, and retention, operating at a scale of millions of interactions.

Mutual Funds: Enhancing Investor Engagement

Within the mutual fund business, the platform enhances investor engagement by qualifying prospects, facilitating product discovery, and guiding users through SIP and lump-sum investment journeys.

Health Insurance: Improving Advisor Activation

In health insurance, it strengthens advisor activation and improves onboarding through policy education and welcome interactions.

Housing Finance: Streamlining Sales Processes

In housing finance, it supports field sales teams by streamlining documentation follow-ups, simplifying loan communications, and improving conversion efficiency.

Core Technology and Seamless Integration

The platform integrates seamlessly with core enterprise systems such as CRM, lead management, and dialer infrastructure, ensuring compliant and consistent customer interactions in a regulated environment. It also incorporates advanced capabilities including speech-to-text (STT), text-to-speech (TTS), and large language models (LLMs), enabling natural, multilingual voice interactions tailored to India's diverse customer base.

A Strategic Partnership for Scalable Interactions

According to Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Blue Machines AI, the deployment demonstrates how financial institutions can leverage conversational AI to deliver "intelligent, high-volume customer interactions at scale while maintaining trust, compliance, and performance."

Future Roadmap and Vision

Looking ahead, ABCap plans to extend conversational AI across the entire customer lifecycle from product discovery to purchase while also deploying AI assistants to support sales teams with follow-ups, documentation, and query resolution. The company is additionally focusing on expanding multilingual capabilities to drive deeper market penetration and advance financial inclusion. (ANI)

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