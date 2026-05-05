Not Scared Of Fake Firs: Ex-AAP MP Sandeep Pathak After Joining BJP

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who rebelled against the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Tuesday that he is "not scared of fake FIRs," referring to the two FIRs reportedly filed against him by the Punjab Police. "I will talk on this after meeting the President. I have not received the copy of the FIR, and I am not scared of such fake FIRs," he said. Punjab Police has filed two FIRs under sections for non-bailable offences against Pathak, days after Sandeep Pathak switched from AAP to the BJP, with six other MPs - Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal.

Rival Delegations to Meet President Murmu

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak are also scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu, where they are likely to raise the issue of the alleged targeting of AAP MPs merging with the BJP in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also in Delhi to meet Droupadi Murmu and raise the issue of the seven previously AAP MPs shifting to the BJP, expressing confidence that she would listen to him while describing her as the "guardian of India's constitution." CM Mann left for his meeting with President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital later in the day.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied by AAP MLAs to New Delhi; however, the invitation by the Rashtrapati Bhavan has only been extended to Bhagwant Mann. The convoy of CM Mann and other MLAs is heading towards the national capital to meet President Murmu. "I think that the President will listen to us. The President is the guardian of the Constitution; she is the constitutional head of the country," CM Mann told reporters.

AAP Demands Disqualification of Defecting MPs

Punjab Minister Aman Arora said that the state government demands the revocation of the recognition of all AAP MPs who merged into the BJP. "The people of Punjab had placed their trust in some people through our MLAs, but they have now eroded their trust and left. They should be called back, their recognition should be revoked; this is our demand... I don't think Punjab will be such an easy state for the BJP... I don't think the people of Punjab will give any support to the BJP at all," Arora told ANI. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)