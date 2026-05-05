Think You Know Goa? These 5 Hidden Beaches In South Goa Will Surprise You

If you are planning a trip to Goa, winter is the best time to explore its stunning but lesser-known beaches in the South. The content highlights five such locations-Betul, Agonda, Butterfly, Hollant, and Betalbatim-each offering unique experiences.

If you are thinking of visiting Goa, then winter is absolutely the perfect time to visit. Goa's beaches are best avoided during the summer and wet seasons. Therefore, if you are considering travelling to Goa in the upcoming months, there are some stunning beaches in South Goa, but not many people visit these locations.

If you want to travel to Goa, make sure to check out these lesser-known beaches in South Goa in addition to the well-known ones. because these locations provide stunning vistas of the natural world. Betul Beach is one of these. Panaji is around 50 km away. You may go here by bus as well, but as there aren't many buses here, it's preferable to take a private taxi or cab. If you enjoy seafood, you may have some delectable seafood here.

Panaji is 70 km away from Agonda Beach. This beach in South Goa is ideal for relaxing along the sea's edge. This beach is not well known. Activities like surfing, camping, and skiing are also available here. You may go to Agonda Beach via car, bus, or taxi.

It is not very easy to reach 'Butterfly Beach' in South Goa but once you reach there, you will realise how beautiful this place is. You cannot reach Butterfly Beach by road because there is a dense forest on the way to reach here. If you want to visit this beach, then first you have to go to Palolem Beach and from there you need to take a boat ride to reach Butterfly Beach.

Visit this location at least once if you enjoy adventure. You may readily spot goldfish, crabs, and dolphins there. Another name for this beach is Secret Beach. This beach is called Butterfly Beach because a variety of butterfly species may be observed here, and the beach itself has a butterfly-like form.

Hollant Beach in South Goa is not well known. This beach is ideal if you want to watch the sea's frolicking waves because there aren't many people. This beach is about 27 km from Panaji, making it very accessible. You may enjoy swimming in the sea here if you're a swimmer. Hollant Beach is a great place to go kayaking.

This beach in South Goa, which is around 38 kilometres from Panaji, is worth seeing at sunset. For this reason, Sunset Beach is another name for this beach. Although there won't be many people on these South Goan beaches, its beauty will undoubtedly draw you in.