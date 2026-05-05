Javier Burillo Azcarraga Encourages Everyday Actions To Support Neurodiverse Communities

Javier Burillo Azcárraga of Key Biscayne, Florida, calls for simple, consistent actions to better support neurodiverse children and their families.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Key Biscayne, FL, 5th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Javier Burillo Azcárraga, Founder and Chairman of Grant's Crusade, is encouraging individuals and communities to take practical, everyday steps to support neurodiverse children and their families. Drawing from personal experience and years of leadership, his message focuses on consistency, awareness, and direct action.







“Families don't need more words. They need real support,” Burillo says.“If the work helps, it is successful. If it doesn't, we adjust.”

Neurodiversity affects millions of families. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 36 children is diagnosed with autism. In Canada, estimates suggest 1 in 50 children and youth are on the autism spectrum. Many families report challenges in accessing services, navigating education systems, and finding consistent community support.

Despite growing awareness, there is still a gap between recognition and action.

“You do what you say. You stay available. You don't overpromise,” Burillo says.“Support is ongoing. That is part of the commitment.”

A Call for Practical, Daily Support

Burillo emphasizes that meaningful change does not require large-scale programs. It often starts with simple actions.

“You don't lower standards. You simplify access,” he says.“That applies to how we treat people every day.”

He encourages individuals to focus on small, consistent efforts that make daily life easier for families. These actions can include offering time, creating more inclusive environments, and staying patient in public situations.

Research shows that families of neurodiverse children often face increased financial and emotional strain. Studies estimate that the lifetime cost of care can exceed $2 million per individual, while many families experience long wait times for diagnosis and therapy.

“I rely on direct exposure more than reports,” Burillo says.“I speak with families. I stay close to the work.”

From Business to Purpose-Driven Work

Before founding Grant's Crusade, Burillo built a career in hospitality, starting at the Ritz in Acapulco and later developing Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a resort recognized as the #1 boutique hotel in the world for three consecutive years.

“In hospitality, the difference was always in execution,” he says.“That same approach applies here.”

He applies the same principles today: focus on what works, keep systems simple, and deliver consistent results.

“Trust is built over time through consistency,” he adds.“It is not complicated, but it requires discipline.”

What Individuals Can Do Today

Burillo outlines simple actions that anyone can take:



Learn about neurodiversity and share accurate information

Offer specific help to families when possible

Practice patience and understanding in public spaces

Support organizations providing direct services

Create inclusive environments at school, work, and in the community Stay consistent in offering support, not just during awareness campaigns

“Not every problem is ours to solve,” he says.“Focus matters.”

Call to Action

Burillo encourages individuals to take one action this week and commit to it consistently.

Start small. Stay consistent. Focus on what helps.

“Support is ongoing,” he says.“That is part of the commitment.”

For more information or to get involved, visit:

About Javier Burillo Azcárraga

Javier Burillo Azcárraga is a hospitality entrepreneur and philanthropist based in Key Biscayne, Florida. He began his career at the Ritz in Acapulco and later founded Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a resort recognized as the #1 boutique hotel in the world for three consecutive years. He also held an ownership stake in Camper & Nicholsons, a global yacht company. Today, he is the Founder and Chairman of Grant's Crusade, a nonprofit supporting neurodiverse children and their families.