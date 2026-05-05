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Two Men Injured In Chernihiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

Two Men Injured In Chernihiv Region Due To Russian Shelling


2026-05-05 03:03:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

In the Chernihiv district, in one of the settlements of the Horodnia territorial community, a residential building caught fire due to strikes on the private sector. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Two men, born in 1966 and 1995, were injured. They were hospitalized.

A strike on forest territory was also recorded. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Read also: Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region leave three injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, in the Chernihiv region, a Russian drone struck a 17-year-old boy; he was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

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UkrinForm

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