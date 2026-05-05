Two Men Injured In Chernihiv Region Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

In the Chernihiv district, in one of the settlements of the Horodnia territorial community, a residential building caught fire due to strikes on the private sector. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Two men, born in 1966 and 1995, were injured. They were hospitalized.

A strike on forest territory was also recorded. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region leave three injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, in the Chernihiv region, a Russian drone struck a 17-year-old boy; he was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.