Two Men Injured In Chernihiv Region Due To Russian Shelling
In the Chernihiv district, in one of the settlements of the Horodnia territorial community, a residential building caught fire due to strikes on the private sector. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.
Two men, born in 1966 and 1995, were injured. They were hospitalized.
A strike on forest territory was also recorded. Rescuers extinguished the fire.Read also: Russian drone attacks in Kyiv region leave three injured
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, in the Chernihiv region, a Russian drone struck a 17-year-old boy; he was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment