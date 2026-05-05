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Gaurav Jain Steps Into COO Role At Redcliffe Labs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 05, 2026: Redcliffe Labs today announced that Gaurav Jain has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key leadership milestone as the company continues to scale its operations and strengthen its technology-led, consumer-first diagnostics ecosystem to make preventive diagnostics more accessible, affordable, accurate, and actionable across India.
Gaurav's transition reflects a journey defined by consistent execution, cross-functional leadership, and the ability to scale high-impact business functions, underscoring Redcliffe Labs' focus on building leaders from within.
With two decades of experience across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, Gaurav brings a strong track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and profitability across business verticals. His leadership has consistently translated into sharper execution, stronger performance, and scalable transformation.
Joining Redcliffe Labs in November 2021 as Senior Vice President & Head of Growth, Gaurav's journey within the organization reflects a progression built on ownership, scale, and impact.
He began by driving new initiatives and expansion opportunities before taking on the responsibility of building and scaling the home-collection phlebotomy network, significantly strengthening last-mile connectivity and service reach.
As his role evolved, he went on to lead the online business P&L as its Chief Business Officer (CBO), where his focus on execution discipline, cost efficiency, and consumer experience helped turn the vertical into a sustainable and profitable growth engine.
He also played a key role in building AI-powered post-report consultation and personalized diet solutions, advancing the company's Care Beyond Reports philosophy from insights to actions.
In subsequent roles, he integrated logistics with phlebotomy operations to create a unified field services model, improving operational efficiency at scale. He also led supply chain management and lab operations, with a strong focus on turnaround time (TAT), customer experience, cost optimization, and margin improvement, strengthening service delivery across the network.
Gaurav will work closely with Dr. Sonal Saxena and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur Malik to further strengthen clinical excellence across Lab Operations driving diagnostic accuracy, standardization, and ensuring that our scale continues to be anchored in top notch quality.
From building new growth engines to strengthening core operations and quality systems, his journey reflects a rare blend of entrepreneurial thinking and execution discipline, closely aligned with Redcliffe Labs' next phase of growth.
Commenting on the development, Aditya Kandoi, Founder & CEO, Redcliffe Labs, said: "At Redcliffe Labs, we believe that the strongest leaders are those who grow with the purpose of the organization and build alongside it. Gaurav's journey is a strong reflection of that belief. From driving growth initiatives to strengthening field operations, supply chain, and lab efficiency, he has consistently taken ownership of critical business functions and delivered impact at scale. His ability to work hand in hand with teams, solve for execution, and stay aligned with our larger mission of making quality diagnostics accessible has been remarkable. This is a well-deserved recognition of his contribution, and I am confident that in this role, he will further strengthen our systems, operational excellence, and customer-first approach as we move into our next phase of growth."
On stepping into the role, Gaurav Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Redcliffe Labs, said: "My journey at Redcliffe over the last five years has been both professionally and personally transformational. What makes it special is not just the scale we've built, but the impact we've been able to create - touching over one crore lives across the country. And yet, it truly feels like day one. The opportunity ahead of us to move India from illness care to proactive, preventive healthcare is massive. As I take on this role, my commitment is to keep building with the same intensity and purpose, ensuring that every test we do translates into better health outcomes for the people we serve."
With this leadership transition, Redcliffe Labs continues to strengthen its focus on building a scalable, execution-driven organization, enhancing its capabilities in operations, clinical quality, and customer experience to serve millions nationwide.
About Redcliffe Labs
Redcliffe Labs is an impact-driven, fastest-growing diagnostic healthcare partner redefining healthcare access across India to add Healthy Years to Lives. Having served over 1 crore customers to date, the company operates with a preventive-first approach across 220+ cities through 80+ owned advanced laboratories and coverage of 4,000+ pincodes, offering 3,600+ diagnostic tests powered by clinical expertise and AI-led innovation. With convenient home sample collection, smart health insights, and personalized wellness solutions, Redcliffe Labs offers a complete care plan that delivers 4X benefits with every test, enabling earlier risk detection and making health better every day.
Gaurav's transition reflects a journey defined by consistent execution, cross-functional leadership, and the ability to scale high-impact business functions, underscoring Redcliffe Labs' focus on building leaders from within.
With two decades of experience across pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, Gaurav brings a strong track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and profitability across business verticals. His leadership has consistently translated into sharper execution, stronger performance, and scalable transformation.
Joining Redcliffe Labs in November 2021 as Senior Vice President & Head of Growth, Gaurav's journey within the organization reflects a progression built on ownership, scale, and impact.
He began by driving new initiatives and expansion opportunities before taking on the responsibility of building and scaling the home-collection phlebotomy network, significantly strengthening last-mile connectivity and service reach.
As his role evolved, he went on to lead the online business P&L as its Chief Business Officer (CBO), where his focus on execution discipline, cost efficiency, and consumer experience helped turn the vertical into a sustainable and profitable growth engine.
He also played a key role in building AI-powered post-report consultation and personalized diet solutions, advancing the company's Care Beyond Reports philosophy from insights to actions.
In subsequent roles, he integrated logistics with phlebotomy operations to create a unified field services model, improving operational efficiency at scale. He also led supply chain management and lab operations, with a strong focus on turnaround time (TAT), customer experience, cost optimization, and margin improvement, strengthening service delivery across the network.
Gaurav will work closely with Dr. Sonal Saxena and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur Malik to further strengthen clinical excellence across Lab Operations driving diagnostic accuracy, standardization, and ensuring that our scale continues to be anchored in top notch quality.
From building new growth engines to strengthening core operations and quality systems, his journey reflects a rare blend of entrepreneurial thinking and execution discipline, closely aligned with Redcliffe Labs' next phase of growth.
Commenting on the development, Aditya Kandoi, Founder & CEO, Redcliffe Labs, said: "At Redcliffe Labs, we believe that the strongest leaders are those who grow with the purpose of the organization and build alongside it. Gaurav's journey is a strong reflection of that belief. From driving growth initiatives to strengthening field operations, supply chain, and lab efficiency, he has consistently taken ownership of critical business functions and delivered impact at scale. His ability to work hand in hand with teams, solve for execution, and stay aligned with our larger mission of making quality diagnostics accessible has been remarkable. This is a well-deserved recognition of his contribution, and I am confident that in this role, he will further strengthen our systems, operational excellence, and customer-first approach as we move into our next phase of growth."
On stepping into the role, Gaurav Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Redcliffe Labs, said: "My journey at Redcliffe over the last five years has been both professionally and personally transformational. What makes it special is not just the scale we've built, but the impact we've been able to create - touching over one crore lives across the country. And yet, it truly feels like day one. The opportunity ahead of us to move India from illness care to proactive, preventive healthcare is massive. As I take on this role, my commitment is to keep building with the same intensity and purpose, ensuring that every test we do translates into better health outcomes for the people we serve."
With this leadership transition, Redcliffe Labs continues to strengthen its focus on building a scalable, execution-driven organization, enhancing its capabilities in operations, clinical quality, and customer experience to serve millions nationwide.
About Redcliffe Labs
Redcliffe Labs is an impact-driven, fastest-growing diagnostic healthcare partner redefining healthcare access across India to add Healthy Years to Lives. Having served over 1 crore customers to date, the company operates with a preventive-first approach across 220+ cities through 80+ owned advanced laboratories and coverage of 4,000+ pincodes, offering 3,600+ diagnostic tests powered by clinical expertise and AI-led innovation. With convenient home sample collection, smart health insights, and personalized wellness solutions, Redcliffe Labs offers a complete care plan that delivers 4X benefits with every test, enabling earlier risk detection and making health better every day.
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