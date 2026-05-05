Islamic Cultural Center Expands Outreach Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Khor branch of the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, under the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, continues to deliver a wide range of cultural, educational, and awareness programmes targeting non-Arabic speakers across northern regions of the country.

The branch's outreach spans key northern areas, including Umm Salal, Ras Laffan, Umm Birka, Al Zubarah, and Al Ruwais, ensuring comprehensive coverage of diverse communities.

Through field-based initiatives, the branch delivers tailored educational and awareness activities directly to workers at their workplaces and accommodations, taking into account their varied cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

These programmes are implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Health, alongside strong collaboration with local farm and camp owners. Activities are conducted on-site to maximise accessibility and amplify their educational impact.

Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri, Director of the center, emphasised that the Al Khor branch plays a pivotal role due to the unique nature of the areas it serves and the specific conditions of its target groups.