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Katara Opens Contemporary Graphic Art Exhibition


2026-05-05 03:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Katara Cultural Village Foundation opened a Contemporary Graphic Art Exhibition featuring 29 artists from Qatar and abroad, showcasing more than 170 works across modern printmaking techniques.

The exhibition runs until May 18 at Hall 18 in Katara Cultural Village. The show brings together artists from different generations, reflecting diverse styles and schools within printmaking.

Exhibition coordinator Abdulrahman Al Muttawa praised Katara's support, saying it strengthens the presence of printmaking in the art scene and unites specialised artists from Qatar and around the world. He noted his six exhibited works are inspired by the character and societal role of Qatari women.

The exhibition highlights the breadth of printmaking techniques and serves as a platform for dialogue on its aesthetics and methods.

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The Peninsula

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