Fastercapital Backs Global Enviro -Action Through Equitypilot To Advance Youth-Led Climate Action

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo & Dubai, UAE - 28 Apr 2026

FasterCapital today announced it has selected Global Enviro -Action for its EquityPilot program, aiming to help the youth-led nonprofit refine execution plans and advance initiatives tied to climate action, life below water, life on land, clean energy, and clean water and sanitation. The engagement will focus on governance, operational planning, and stakeholder connections during the initial program phase.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will concentrate on defined execution milestones in the first 30–60 days, prioritizing capacity building and stronger outreach to youth and women stakeholders.

Why It Matters?

Climate resilience and sustainable resource management increasingly depend on community-driven initiatives that include young people and women. Organizations that can marshal grassroots engagement while aligning to UN Sustainable Development Goals play a critical role in bridging policy priorities and local implementation across regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria.

What the Startup Delivers?

Global Enviro -Action is a youth-led nonprofit that focuses on environmental sustainability worldwide. Its programs aim to advance SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 15 (Life on Land), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG 6 (Clean Water & Sanitation). The organization emphasizes inclusion of youth and women, providing voice, training, and tools to lead local and regional environmental efforts.

Why Now?

Timing Growing awareness of climate and water crises has increased demand for community-rooted initiatives that can both influence policy and deliver measurable local impact. By strengthening operational capability now, Global Enviro -Action aims to scale youth and women engagement to meet rising needs across its operating countries.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to refine near-term plans and priorities

– Guidance on organizational readiness and operational workflows

– Connections to mentors and ecosystem stakeholders relevant to the nonprofit's mission

– Assistance improving communications and outreach to youth and women constituencies

Program Plan

First 30–60 Days EquityPilot engagement will start with an operational assessment, followed by prioritized milestone-setting and development of outreach materials for target stakeholders. The plan is designed to clarify roles, refine messaging for donors and partners, and identify immediate capacity gaps to address.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Global Enviro -Action through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Founder and Team Meet our team Jeremie Kasongo, Founder and CEO Congo – DRC Lilian Mwirigi, Co-Director – Kenya Jana Mostafa, Co-Director - Egypt Sabo Salim, Co-Director – Nigeria

Next 90 Days

Near-Term Roadmap Over the next 90 days, Global Enviro -Action and FasterCapital will implement the initial work plan, complete a stakeholder outreach playbook, and set measurable short-term milestones related to program delivery, volunteer engagement, and local partnerships. Progress milestones will be reviewed periodically to adjust priorities as needed.

About Global Enviro -Action

Global Enviro -Action is a youth-led nonprofit based in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. The organization works to ensure environmental sustainability worldwide by engaging youth and women to promote and achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals, with programs operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

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Lydia Zeng

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