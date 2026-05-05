Sandeep Reddy Vanga On Vijay's Win: This Is What Cinema Can Do!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Popular director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for having directed the pan Indian blockbusters 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Animal', has now highlighted the power of cinema through a post he put out to congratulate Tamil actor Vijay, whose political party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has now scored an emphatic win in the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate Vijay, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power....My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam."

Congratulatory messages and wishes are continuing to pour in for actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose party has delivered an impressive performance in its maiden election.

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj took to his X timeline to congratulate Vijay. He wrote, "Badass entry and a solid win @actorvijay na. Wishing you all the very best on your new journey na."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu, who delivered the blockbuster 'Dragon', in his congratulatory post, wrote,"Congrats @actorvijay sir for creating history! It was very upsetting to see a film leak online before its release! But now Jananayagan in theatres will not be a film anymore! More like a Michael Jackson 90's concert. Am waiting."

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, in his congratulatory message to Vijay, said, "Many congratulations @actorVijay sir on your phenomenal victory. Your ability to stay connected with people and earn their respect has made this moment more proud for the Indian film fraternity! Wishing you the very best in serving the state of Tamil Nadu."

Actress Simran, who has worked with Vijay in a number of films, too congratulated him. She wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to @TVKVijayHQ on a landmark win."

--

IANS

mkr/