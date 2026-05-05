'Fatherhood Helped My Cricket Over The Last Year': KL Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) KL Rahul has credited fatherhood for bringing a renewed sense of calmness and perspective to both his life and cricket, saying the experience has helped him rediscover joy in his game.

One of Delhi Capitals' most consistent performers this season, Rahul spoke about how becoming a father has transformed his outlook, both on and off the field.

"Fatherhood has been the most beautiful thing for me. I always felt I had calmness and happiness in my life, but I was so wrong. You don't truly know happiness, peace or joy until you hold your baby,” Rahul told JioStar.

Calling it the most special phase of his life, the right-hander admitted that balancing professional commitments with family time has not been easy as he said,“This is the most beautiful phase of my life, and I'm enjoying every bit of it. It's hard leaving her behind. I thought it would get easier as she grows up, but I was wrong; it's only getting harder now that she's running and trying to talk.”

Rahul revealed that while his daughter has travelled with him for a few games, the demands of the schedule often make it difficult to spend as much time together as he would like.

“She's travelled for a few games, and ideally, I'd love to play, come back to my daughter, spend time with her, and then go out again. But that's not always possible,” he said.

However, he added that those moments of reunion have become even more meaningful and have helped him cope with the pressures of professional cricket, noting, "When I see her smile, when she gives me a hug and a kiss, everything is forgotten, all my injuries, pain and worries. That has helped my cricket as well over the last year. I don't overthink the game anymore, which has made it exciting again. When I'm out there for those 4-5 hours, I'm completely switched on, and I just go out, enjoy the game and try to do my best,” he mentioned.