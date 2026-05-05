Novonesis Delivered Strong Start To The Year With 7% Organic Sales Growth In Q1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)In the first quarter of 2026, Novonesis delivered strong organic sales growth of 7% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.8%.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO:

Highlights of our Q1 2026 results:

. Strong broad-based organic sales growth of 7% including ~1.5 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Price and revenue synergies contributed ~1 pp each.

. Food & Health Biosolutions grew 9% organically including ~3 pp effect from exiting certain countries; Planetary Health Biosolutions grew 5% organically.

. Developed Markets grew 8% organically and Emerging Markets 4% including ~3 pp effect from exiting certain countries.

. Adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.8% including a significant year-on-year currency headwind.

. Adjusted net profit excl. PPA increased 8%.

. NIBD/EBITDA at 2.0x, and free cash flow before acquisitions increased 9% to EUR 74 million. CAPEX ratio at 8.3%.

. Successful inaugural bond issuance of EUR 1.7 billion completed to refinance a bridge loan facility.

. Acquisition of a production facility in Thailand to support growth journey.

. 2026 outlook confirmed: Organic sales growth is expected to be in the range of 5-7% which includes a close to 1 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 37-38%.

Here is the link to the investor call on Novonesis Q1 2026 results:

Get in touch

Media relations

Benjamin Hjorth

Senior Press Manager

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+45 30 77 13 12

Tobias Bjorklund

Head of Investor Relations

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