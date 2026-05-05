Indonesia Economy Grew 5.6% In First Quarter Despite War Pressures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta: Indonesia's economy grew 5.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, the national statistics agency said Tuesday, topping the government's own forecast despite pressures of the Middle East war.

The reading exceeded the 5.4 percent recorded in the final three months of 2025, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti told reporters in Jakarta.

Household expenditure was the biggest contributor to the 2026 growth figure, Amalia added.

The government of President Prabowo Subianto is aiming to raise the Southeast Asian economy's growth rate from 5.1 percent last year to eight percent by 2029, powered by high public spending.

Amalia said government expenditure grew more than 21 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier.

Last month, Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the Southeast Asian nation can outlast the impacts of Middle East war-fuelled oil price hikes for as many as 10 months without cutting fuel subsidies.

Indonesia is an oil producer but nevertheless a net importer, and heavily subsidises fuel consumed domestically.

Between a fifth and a quarter of its oil came from the Middle East, but Jakarta has since made an oil deal with Russia and is looking at other alternatives in Africa, the United States and Venezuela.

Every US dollar increase in the global oil price adds a burden of about 6.8 billion rupiah (around $400 million) on the state budget.

Jakarta's 2026 fuel subsidy calculation had been premised on a global oil price of $70 per barrel -- which was pushed over $100 per barrel by the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's response.

The subsidy was also based on an exchange rate of 16,500 rupiah to the dollar, but the currency has since deteriorated beyond the 17,400 rupiah mark.

The central bank said Tuesday it would "continue to be present in the market... to maintain the stability of the Rupiah's exchange rate in line with its fundamental value."

On Monday, BPS said year-on-year inflation for April came in at 2.42 percent, the lowest so far this year.

The World Bank last month lowered Indonesia's 2026 growth projection to 4.7 percent from the 4.8 percent it had forecast last October.

