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Fire At Fujairah Petroleum Site After Drone Attack From Iran: Media Office
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Fujairah's Media Office says a“large fire broke out” at the petroleum industrial site in the emirate after a drone attack from Iran.
This follows the UAE's Defence Ministry saying four missiles were intercepted from earlier a short while ago.
This is a developing story...
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