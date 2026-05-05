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Fire At Fujairah Petroleum Site After Drone Attack From Iran: Media Office

Fire At Fujairah Petroleum Site After Drone Attack From Iran: Media Office


2026-05-05 02:31:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Fujairah's Media Office says a“large fire broke out” at the petroleum industrial site in the emirate after a drone attack from Iran.

This follows the UAE's Defence Ministry saying four missiles were intercepted from earlier a short while ago.

This is a developing story...

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The Peninsula

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