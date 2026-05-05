Residential Building In Oman Targeted In Attack: Oman News Agency
Doha, Qatar: The Oman News Agency (ONA) reported on Monday that a security source reported that a residential building housing company employees in Tibat area of the Wilayat of Bukha was targeted in an attack, resulting in moderate injuries to two expatriates, damage to four vehicles and the shattering of windows in a neighbouring house.
According to ONA, the relevant authorities are investigating the incident and have affirmed their commitment to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of both citizens and residents.
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