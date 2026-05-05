Amir Extends Congratulations To Qatar University Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has congratulated Qatar University graduates, wishing them continued success and a role in supporting the country's development.

In a post on his official account on X, His Highness hailed the graduation as a milestone in the students' academic journeys.

He expressed hope the graduates would contribute to the advancement of society and the nation's progress, as well as play a part in realizing Qatar's comprehensive development aspirations.