Minister Of Finance Meets Senior Financial Leaders On Sidelines Of Milken Institute Global Conference 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with a number of leading global economic and financial figures on the sidelines of his participation in the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026, held in Los Angeles, United States.



His Excellency held separate meetings with Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States John Jovanovic, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group David Rubenstein, the Chairman and General Partner of B Capital Howard L. Morgan, the President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation Samaila Zubairu, and Chairperson of Eldridge Industries Todd Boehly.

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During the meetings, a number of financial and economic topics were reviewed, alongside discussions on the most prominent regional and international developments and the challenges associated with them.

The meetings also underscored the State of Qatar's flexible and attractive investment environment, as well as the promising opportunities it offers to enhance investment appeal and expand prospects for economic cooperation with international partners.