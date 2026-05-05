Deputy PM Receives Call From Singapore's Defence Minister

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani received a phone call yesterday from Minister for Defence and Coordinating Minister for Public Services of the Republic of Singapore Chan Chun Sing. During the call, the two sides discussed the latest regional and security developments, as well as aspects of joint cooperation and coordination.

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