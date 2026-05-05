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New Batch Of Mol Inspectors Sworn In


2026-05-05 02:31:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new batch of Ministry of Labour inspectors has taken the legal oath of office before Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri. This follows their conferment of judicial authority and the successful completion of comprehensive theoretical and practical training, including a qualifying internship period.

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The Peninsula

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