New Batch Of Mol Inspectors Sworn In

Doha, Qatar: A new batch of Ministry of Labour inspectors has taken the legal oath of office before Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri. This follows their conferment of judicial authority and the successful completion of comprehensive theoretical and practical training, including a qualifying internship period.

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