Hayya Wins Silver Stevie Award For Public Sector Innovation In MENA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism has announced that the Hayya platform has been awarded the Silver Stevie Award in the Innovation in Public Administration category at the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, recognising its role in transforming travel, tourism and event management through advanced digital solutions.
Hayya was selected for its continued evolution into a comprehensive digital platform for e-visa processing, event access and accreditation, supported by seamless integration with government systems.
Director of Hayya Saeed Al Kuwari said:“This recognition reflects Hayya's continued development as a national platform supporting digital transformation across the tourism ecosystem. We remain focused on advancing solutions that enhance operational efficiency and deliver a seamless experience for visitors and partners, while contributing to the long-term development of Qatar's tourism sector.”
Commenting on the awards, President of the Stevie® Awards Maggie Miller said:“We are delighted to recognise the achievements of such a diverse group of organisations across the MENA region in the 2026 edition.
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