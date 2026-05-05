Qatar Moves Closer To Launching Specialised University Programmes For Deaf Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is advancing its inclusive education agenda by planning to launch specialised university programmes for deaf students, while expanding nationwide efforts to support deaf and hard-of-hearing learners across all educational stages.

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater has said that the Ministry is working closely with several universities in Qatar to introduce tailored academic programmes for deaf students.

In a post on the X platform, the Minister said that these programmes will provide accessible learning environments, appropriate facilities, and specialised teaching approaches, with expectations for rollout in the near future.“We aspire to expand these initiatives in a way that serves different types of disabilities and the diverse segments of society.”

Marking the 51st Arab Deaf Week, Al Khater reiterated the country's commitment to inclusion, stating:“Qatar continues to prioritise empowering all segments of society, including deaf and hard of hearing individuals, recognising their vital role in national development and ensuring their participation in building the future according to their abilities and opportunities.”

She added that the occasion serves as an opportunity to strengthen ongoing initiatives and expand educational programmes that enhance learning opportunities and community engagement for deaf students.

The Minister also highlighted previous efforts to support the transition of students into higher education, recalling a visit to the Audiology Education Complex with senior education officials, where discussions focused on improving pathways to university.“We have begun to see the results of these efforts,” she said, noting the introduction of a dedicated track for students with disabilities within this year's government scholarship programme, an initiative being implemented for the first time.

She further emphasised the importance of ongoing coordination with universities, stating that the planned programmes aim to bridge gaps in access to higher education and provide deaf students with the tools needed for academic success and social integration.

As part of its broader vision to achieve educational equity and equal opportunities, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education continues to support students through the Audiology Education Complex, where 87 students benefit from a comprehensive and supportive learning environment.

The Complex delivers an integrated education model based on national curricula, using modern teaching methods and tailored classroom accommodations. It also offers individualised education plans and specialised services for students with multiple disabilities to enhance their academic outcomes.

Additional support includes sign language development through individual and group sessions, speech and language therapy to improve communication skills, and advanced audiological assessments to guide educational planning. Assistive technologies, including FM hearing devices, are also provided to strengthen classroom engagement and communication. The introduction of specialised university programmes for deaf students is expected to mark a significant milestone.