Northwestern Qatar Celebrates Class Of 2026 At 15Th Graduation Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Northwestern University in Qatar celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026 at its 15th annual ceremony, held at Raffles Doha, yesterday.

The event brought together university leadership, faculty, staff, families, and distinguished guests to honour the achievements of 123 graduates who now join Northwestern's global alumni community.

The Class of 2026 represents a diverse and resilient cohort, shaped by a period of regional uncertainty and global change. The graduating class includes students from 22 countries, who majored in communication and journalism, with many completing interdisciplinary minors across artificial intelligence and media, strategic communication, Middle East studies, and joint programs within Education City. Thirty-two graduates were recognised with Dean's Scholastic Honors.

Dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar, Marwan M. Kraidy addressing the Class of 2026.

In his address, Marwan M. Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar, reflected on the Arabic concept of muruna, or resilience with purpose.

“Muruna is not simply flexibility,” he said.“It is the ability to remain grounded, principled, and engaged, especially when the world around you is uncertain.” Kraidy encouraged graduates to approach their future with intention and responsibility, emphasising that storytelling carries both meaning and consequence.“Words and images are not neutral. They shape perception, memory, and possibility,” he noted.

Delivering the graduation address, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari spoke about the evolving role of communication in a complex media landscape.

Reflecting on his experience moving from academia into public service, he emphasised the growing responsibility that comes with having a voice.“Your words will travel faster than your intentions, and being articulate is no longer enough, you must be responsible,” he said. He urged students to remain grounded in truth and integrity amid increasing pressure for speed and visibility.“It used to be: Who got it right? Now it is often: Who got there first, or who made the most noise?” he said, cautioning against the pull of immediacy over accuracy.

Joining the ceremony, Northwestern University Provost-Elect Erik Luijten addressed the graduates and highlighted the strength and resilience of the class. He noted that the cohort represents a truly international community prepared to engage across cultures and disciplines.“You have the capacity to make positive change in our increasingly complicated world,” he said, encouraging graduates to take thoughtful risks and remain open to new perspectives.

Luijten was appointed Provost in January and will assume the role later this spring. He is the Liu-Wang Liming Professor of Materials Science and Engineering in Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering.

Student speaker Isra Fejzullaj reflected on the shared journey of the class, shaped by uncertainty, growth, and perseverance. Drawing on both personal and collective experiences, she spoke about learning to navigate ambiguity and finding strength in community.“We learned that progress does not look perfect, and that some of the most important lessons were not scheduled or easy,” she said. She also emphasised the responsibility that comes with storytelling, urging her peers to remain intentional in how they represent others and the world around them.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the graduates, who now step into professional and academic paths across journalism, communication, research, and a variety of emerging fields. As they leave Northwestern Qatar, they do so with a shared commitment to curiosity, responsibility, and impact.

