Trinamool's In Charge Of Hindi-Speaking Cell Vivek Gupta Resigns From Party Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) Following the fall of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader and in charge of the party's Hindi-speaking cell, Vivek Gupta, has resigned from all party posts.

He announced this in a social media post late on Monday night. Gupta wrote that he was waiting for further instructions from the party leadership.

Vivek Gupta was not given a ticket in this Assembly election. Trinamool had fielded Vijay Upadhyay from the Jorasanko Assembly constituency in Kolkata district this time, who lost the election to BJP's Vijay Ojha by more than 5,000 votes.

Gupta was in charge of Trinamool's Hindi-speaking cell. However, Trinamool could not achieve satisfactory results in the Hindi-speaking areas of West Burdwan and North Dinajpur districts this time. Following the results, he wrote on social media on Monday night, "I take full responsibility for the party's results in the 2026 elections. As a leader of my team, I accept their performance as my failure. As a result, I have resigned from all party posts and await instructions from my leader."

After this, Gupta also gave a message to the people of Jorsanko in a second post. He wrote, "The people of Jorasanko have clearly expressed their views. I have given Vijay Ojha the opportunity to serve Jorasanko for the next 5 years. I hope he will serve the people and improve their lives. I served the people of Jorasanko to the best of my ability from 2021-2026. Today, I have completed my term as the MLA of Jorasanko."

After a decade and a half, there has been another political change in the state. The BJP has come to power by bringing down the Trinamool Congress government. The party won 206 seats in the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly. Trinamool's seats have come down to 81 from 215 it won in 2021.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a press conference in the afternoon. She will be accompanied by the party leader Abhishek Banerjee at the press conference at her Kalighat residence.