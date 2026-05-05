Five BJP Leaders With Rajasthan Roots Victorious In Bengal Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) In a notable political development, five BJP candidates of Rajasthan origin who shifted to West Bengal decades ago in search of jobs and to expand their businesses have emerged victorious in the state Assembly Elections 2026, underscoring the growing influence of migrant Rajasthani communities in politics.

These Rajasthan-origin leaders include Vijay Ojha, Bharat Kumar Jhanwar, Ajay Kumar Poddar, Rajesh Kumar and Ashok Kirtania.

Vijay Ojha is originally from Bikaner. He won from Jorasanko by 5,797 votes. A long-time resident of Kolkata, he has also served as a municipal councillor for over 15 years.

The other leaders from Rajasthan who won include Bharat Kumar Jhanwar, who secured victory from Beldanga with a margin of 13,208 votes; Ajay Kumar Poddar winning Kulti seat with a margin of 26,498 votes; Rajesh Kumar, who registered victory from Jagatdal by 20,909 votes, and Ashok Kirtania, who emerged as the biggest winner among them, securing Bongaon North by 40,670 votes.

All five leaders have longstanding ties to Rajasthan but built their political careers in West Bengal, maintaining strong cultural and social links with their home state.

The BJP's strategy of fielding candidates from migrant communities appears to have paid off.

These leaders leveraged deep community networks, local outreach, and familiarity with grassroots issues to consolidate support.

The BJP had fielded nine candidates with roots in Rajasthan, many of whom migrated to Bengal years ago. Of these, five secured wins, reflecting both grassroots connect and sustained political groundwork in their respective constituencies.

In high-profile constituencies like Bhabanipur, the BJP deployed a dedicated team of leaders from Rajasthan for campaign management.

Under the leadership of veteran leader Rajendra Rathore, the team focused on micro-level outreach, particularly targeting youth and women voters through door-to-door campaigns and welfare messaging.

Following his victory, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari acknowledged the contribution of Rajasthan-based leaders, praising their organisational efforts and on-ground coordination.

The success of these Rajasthan-origin candidates highlights the evolving dynamics of regional politics, where migrant communities are increasingly shaping electoral outcomes beyond their home states.