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Sandeep Marwah Honoured With Tilak Raj Sharma Memorial World Peace Award
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Eminent media personality and global cultural ambassador Sandeep Marwah was honoured with the prestigious Tilak Raj Sharma Memorial World Peace Award presented by the Tilak Raj Sharma Memorial Trust USA, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to promoting peace, love, and unity through art and culture.
The award acknowledges Dr. Marwah's remarkable journey of organizing more than 8,500 events worldwide, dedicated to fostering harmony, cultural exchange, and international cooperation through creative platforms.
Presenting the honor, Inderjeet Sharma, a well-known social worker from New York, praised Dr. Marwah's relentless efforts in using art and media as powerful tools for peace-building. He stated that Dr. Marwah's initiatives have touched countless lives across borders, strengthening the spirit of global unity.
Prem Bhardwaj, renowned poet and author, also lauded Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership. He highlighted that such consistent dedication to cultural diplomacy and creative expression is instrumental in bringing societies closer and nurturing mutual respect among nations.
Expressing his gratitude, Sandeep Marwah thanked the organizers for the esteemed recognition. In his address, he said,“Peace is the ultimate goal of humanity, and art is one of the most powerful mediums to achieve it. Through creativity, we can bridge differences, inspire dialogue, and build a more harmonious world.”
The award ceremony stood as a testament to the enduring impact of art and culture in promoting global peace and unity, celebrating individuals who continue to inspire change through meaningful initiatives.
The award acknowledges Dr. Marwah's remarkable journey of organizing more than 8,500 events worldwide, dedicated to fostering harmony, cultural exchange, and international cooperation through creative platforms.
Presenting the honor, Inderjeet Sharma, a well-known social worker from New York, praised Dr. Marwah's relentless efforts in using art and media as powerful tools for peace-building. He stated that Dr. Marwah's initiatives have touched countless lives across borders, strengthening the spirit of global unity.
Prem Bhardwaj, renowned poet and author, also lauded Dr. Marwah's visionary leadership. He highlighted that such consistent dedication to cultural diplomacy and creative expression is instrumental in bringing societies closer and nurturing mutual respect among nations.
Expressing his gratitude, Sandeep Marwah thanked the organizers for the esteemed recognition. In his address, he said,“Peace is the ultimate goal of humanity, and art is one of the most powerful mediums to achieve it. Through creativity, we can bridge differences, inspire dialogue, and build a more harmonious world.”
The award ceremony stood as a testament to the enduring impact of art and culture in promoting global peace and unity, celebrating individuals who continue to inspire change through meaningful initiatives.
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