Magna Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Results
| Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Mary S. Chan
| 98.60%
|Mary Lou Maher
| 99.62%
|Hon. V. Peter Harder
| 96.93%
|William A. Ruh
| 96.43%
|Jan R. Hauser
| 99.51%
|Peter Sklar
| 99.64%
|Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)
| 99.64%
|Matthew Tsien
| 98.28%
|Jay K. Kunkel
| 99.61%
|Dr. Thomas Weber
| 98.51%
|Robert F. MacLellan
| 99.28%
|Lisa S. Westlake
| 98.28%
b. Other Items of Business
| Item
|Votes FOR
|Reappointment of Deloitte
| 98.57%
|Say on Pay
| 89.66%
Based on the voting results, all 12 nominees were elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, and the“Say on Pay” resolution was approved – in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix“A” to this press release.
Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:
- Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair; Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair; and Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair.
Additionally, with the retirement of Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera from the Board after 12 years, the Board made the following Committee Chair appointments, effective immediately:
- William A. Ruh as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair; and Matthew Tsien as Technology Committee Chair.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
... │ 905.726.7035
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
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ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle system technologies to deliver performance, safety, and quality.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit or follow us on social.
Appendix“A”
VOTING RESULTS - 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
| Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
| #
| %
| #
| %
|Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
|209,236,245
| 98.60%
|2,965,784
| 1.40%
|Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director
|205,688,562
| 96.93%
|6,513,465
| 3.07%
|Elect Jan R. Hauser as Director
|211,168,283
| 99.51%
|1,033,744
| 0.49%
|Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director
|211,434,671
| 99.64%
|767,357
| 0.36%
|Elect Jay K. Kunkel as Director
|211,378,962
| 99.61%
|823,066
| 0.39%
|Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
|210,664,274
| 99.28%
|1,537,753
| 0.72%
|Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director
|211,399,399
| 99.62%
|802,630
| 0.38%
|Elect William A. Ruh as Director
|204,629,951
| 96.43%
|7,572,076
| 3.57%
|Elect Peter Sklar as Director
|211,428,877
| 99.64%
|773,151
| 0.36%
|Elect Matthew Tsien as Director
|208,555,817
| 98.28%
|3,646,211
| 1.72%
|Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director
|209,030,974
| 98.51%
|3,171,033
| 1.49%
|Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director
|208,547,329
| 98.28%
|3,654,699
| 1.72%
|Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor
|215,827,447
| 98.57%
|3,140,698
| 1.43%
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|190,258,324
| 89.66%
|21,943,700
| 10.34%
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